SAN DIEGO (AP) — Micah Parrish hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 2.4 seconds left to give host No. 24 San Diego State a come-from-behind 72-69 win over UC Irvine on Tuesday night. “I knew it was good,” Parrish said of his winning shot. “As soon as it left my hand, I looked away. I looked back and I saw it was in.” Nathan Mensah scored 18 points to lead the Aztecs (5-2), who came into the game looking to rebound after consecutive defeats to Arizona and Arkansas at the Maui Invitational last week. “Players are just tired from the flight. It is a long trip,” Mensah said of the journey back from Hawaii and having to face a tough Anteaters squad. “It was not just a hangover from Maui but also we played good competition in UC Irvine.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO