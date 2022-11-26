I have to disagree with your comment! I am a single mom of 3 because my husband died unexpectedly at age 44. I always had a good job until I had to quit due to my depression was so bad and yes I had to get on assistance for 3 years until I could return to work. I am not at all shameless and have never ran a scam.Oh my 3 boys would never steal. one has a great career and my 2nd child is going to Michigan University next year on a Basketball scholarship. my 3rd child has a GPA of 4.0 so until you know everyone's story, maybe you should look at yourself as the #1 problem in the USA!!
Does anyone care about the landlords? They are trying to run a business while leftist socialist leaders want to hurt small businesses by giving everything away, free free free, which is totally unsustainable.
#1 PROBLEM in the USA are the non-working, never want to work, utterly shameless, welfare for life, SINGLE MOMS & all the scams they run & all the taxpayer money that is thrown at them and their shoplifting rioting looting kids.
Comments / 177