ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Macaiyla jokes “let me live” after xQc and KaiCenat roast her on Twitch

Twitch streamer Macaiyla has responded to popular streaming alumni Kai Cenat and xQc after they playfully roasted her during a recent broadcast. Former Cloud9 streamer Macaiyla is no stranger to fielding lighthearted jokes, going as far to mock herself in her Twitter bio when it comes to her “big mf chin.”
pethelpful.com

Video of Bird Dancing Along to 'Blurred Lines' Is a Whole Vibe

TikTok is a beautiful app because it has introduced us to so many incredibly talented people and quite honestly, pets. Who knew pets could do so many tricks or that birds had so many words? We would've never known that if it weren't for this app. A recent clip from...
electrek.co

Quick Charge Podcast: November 26, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our...
nickalive.net

Immature Boys RUIN My Party 😭 | Full Scene | My Dream Quinceañera | AwesomenessTV

Immature Boys RUIN My Party 😭 | Full Scene | My Dream Quinceañera | AwesomenessTV. Bayle learns that the chambelans at her Quinceañera are acting out, forcing her to take action to keep them in line. It backfires though when one boy gets a group to throw cake in the birthday girl's face, resulting in a major emotional meltdown.
Fightful

Roman & Sami: Who Plays Who? | Tim & Joel Pod

Tim & Joel locked themselves in a dark room and watched ALL of the wrestling from the past week, including Survivor Series. Now they've gotta talk about it... - Sami Saves The Bloodline; WWE Survivor Series Recap. - Braun LOVES flippy guys now; SmackDown Stuff. - Elite-level trolling; AEW Dynamite...
Recycled Crafts

Acorn Punch Needle Pattern

Perfect for the fall, or any other time of the year, this acorn punch needle tutorial from Marching North will have you running for your supplies. I love the warm fall tones the designer used. You can get this free pattern by subscribing to the email list. You can also find a link to the designer’s video tutorial. If you would rather see step-by-step photos, they are in the article as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy