Indianapolis, IN

NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner

Things are not always as they seem. That’s as true for NBA teams as it is for anyone else. Every team enters a season with expectations. Still, every year, teams both exceed and fall short of those expectations. For example, look at the Indiana Pacers this season. Mot expected...
NBC Sports

T.J. Warren targets Dec. 2 for return to court for Brooklyn Nets

T.J. Warren was a breakout star in the bubble, averaging 26.6 points and 6.3 rebounds a game for the Pacers. Warren has played just four games since the bubble due to stress fractures in his foot. The Nets signed him this season hoping he could get healthy and provide some...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime

NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
PORTLAND, OR

