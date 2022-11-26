Read full article on original website
This Bulls-Pacers Trade Features Myles Turner
Things are not always as they seem. That’s as true for NBA teams as it is for anyone else. Every team enters a season with expectations. Still, every year, teams both exceed and fall short of those expectations. For example, look at the Indiana Pacers this season. Mot expected...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Memphis (11-8) started its season with a 115-112 overtime win against the New York Knicks at home. Ja Morant scored 34 points and added nine assists. The injury report for both rosters...
Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis playing status vs. Pacers, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to keep their hot streak going on Monday when they take on a surging Indiana Pacers side that has lost just two out of their last 10 games. LA has likewise been on quite a roll of late despite the myriad of injuries they have been dealing with, and it sounds like this could be an issue again on Monday night.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBC Sports
T.J. Warren targets Dec. 2 for return to court for Brooklyn Nets
T.J. Warren was a breakout star in the bubble, averaging 26.6 points and 6.3 rebounds a game for the Pacers. Warren has played just four games since the bubble due to stress fractures in his foot. The Nets signed him this season hoping he could get healthy and provide some...
Grant scores 44, Trail Blazers edge Knicks in overtime
NEW YORK -- Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.Simons' 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups joked that he was disappointed that Grant's missed free throws kept him from getting a nice number at Madison Square Garden."He had a chance to...
NBA roundup: Ivica Zubac’s historic night helps Clippers down Pacers
Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, the most for a Clipper in a single game in more
Surging Pacers face Clippers, who are missing two stars
The streaking Indiana Pacers begin a seven-game road tour of the Western Conference on Sunday when they visit a Los
