Two People Arrested For Shooting At Each Other
Henderson police were kept busy Friday night. Officers were called to the 600 block of Clay Street in the early evening where they found 18 year old Issac Beck and 21 year old Davion Hannah shooting at each other. No one was hit; both were arrested. Two other people were...
wevv.com
Man arrested after making shooting threat at local Walmart, police say
A man was arrested in Harrisburg, Illinois, after making a threat about a shooting at a local Walmart store, according to police. The Harrisburg Police Department says Saline County Dispatch got a 911 call from a Harrisburg Walmart employee around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the employee said...
wevv.com
Numerous properties vandalized in downtown Owensboro; Police estimate thousands of dollars in damages
Police are looking for suspects after numerous properties were vandalized in downtown Owensboro Monday night, causing thousands in damages. The Owensboro Police Department says that beginning around 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers started getting reports of damage to widows at multiple businesses and homes. Police say the damage appears to have come from a bb or pellet gun.
wevv.com
Accused truck thief arrested after Evansville business owner fends him off, police say
An Evansville business owner was able to fend off a man who appeared to be trying to steal his truck on Sunday morning, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a business on Tippecanoe Drive around 8 a.m. Sunday for a holdup in progress. They say the victim, who owns the business, had called 911 to report someone trying to steal his vehicle.
wevv.com
Man identified after fatal wood chipper incident in Owensboro
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have identified the man who was killed in a wood chipper incident on Monday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the man was 46-year-old Joseph "Joey" Wesley Manire of Crofton. The sheriff's office says the incident unfolded in the Stonegate subdivision on Monday just before...
Evansville homeowner finds shell casings overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A southside Evansville resident woke up to a distressing discovery Saturday morning, which ended with police getting involved. According to a media report, officers responded to the home along Rheinhardt Avenue for “found property”. The homeowner spoke with officers and showed them 9mm shell casings that were found in front of […]
Evansville teen leads police on 100 mph chase
WARRICK, Co. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police arrest an Evansville teen after a pursuit Monday night. ISP said 18-year-old Devin Matthew Dewig was speeding near State Route 66 and 61 in Warrick County traveling 96 miles per hour in a 60 mile per hour zone. Troopers say Dewig refused to stop traveling up to 102 […]
Man found dead in burning truck in Christian County
A Crofton man was reportedly found dead in a truck that was on fire in Christian County Saturday night.
14news.com
Man shot in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Police were called to a shooting Friday night in Henderson. The victim was found in the 1600 block of Garfield Avenue. Police say he is not very cooperative. Officers say the victim told them he was walking down the street and someone shot him twice at...
whopam.com
Crofton man found dead in burning vehicle, foul play not suspected
A Crofton man was found dead in a burning vehicle Saturday night in north Christian County. The call came in a little before 5:30 on A. Jordan Road about a mile north of KY 189 and Christian County Deputy Coroner Tim Fleming identified the victim as 84-year old Donald Franklin Jackson of Crofton.
wevv.com
DSCO: Man dies after wood chipper accident
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, a 46-year-old male is dead following an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro. According to officials, an employee with a local tree trimming contractor fell partially into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead on scene by the Daviess County...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell traffic stop resulted in Marion man's arrest
A Saturday traffic stop in Caldwell County led to a Marion man's arrest. A Caldwell County Sheriff's deputy spotted a speeding vehicle near the intersection of Marion Road and Cassidy Avenue. Allegedly the vehicle was traveling at least 20 miles per hour over the limit. The deputy stopped the vehicle...
Evansville woman charged with rape and other charges set to stand trial
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman charged with rape other charges from a 2021 investigation is set to stand trial starting Monday. Heidi Carter was arrested last year after Evansville Police say they found a woman shackled and raped inside a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue. Police also found a body […]
14news.com
DCSO: Man identified in fatal wood chipper accident
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after an equipment accident in the Stonegate neighborhood of Owensboro. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to “traumatic injury” at a home. Officials say a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee became tangled...
wrul.com
Boshears And Holland Arrested On Multiple Chargers
Two White County residents are being held in the White County Jail on multiple charges. On November 27th, officers with the Carmi Police Department arrested 24 year old Evan Boshears and 25 year old Senekqua Holland of Burrell Street. Boshears is being charged with 2 counts of Unlawful use of...
BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K9 partner […]
14news.com
Dispatch: Crash involving 3 cars on NB Hwy 41 and Walnut St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash involving three cars happened on Saturday night in Evansville. Dispatch responded to a crash involving three cars at Northbound Highway 41 and Walnut Street. Dispatch says one of the people involved in the wreck hit their head and was checked out on scene. Officials...
wevv.com
An Evansville family is displaced but safe after a Monday afternoon house fire
The Evansville Fire Department says, three people and their pets have been displaced after a plumbing accident sparks a fire. Crews arrived around noon Monday to a house fire on Harding Avenue. The primary investigation shows a plumber was working in a crawl space in the home installing a new...
Woman “felt like she was a hostage” after domestic incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on November 25, officers responded to the 100 block of South Weinbach Avenue in reference to a person with a gun. Police say the victim stated to dispatch her boyfriend, later identified as Deaunte Mcnary, had beat her up and was holding her hostage inside […]
14news.com
EFD responds to house fire on Harding Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville fire officials have ruled an early afternoon fire was accidental on Monday. Just after noon, Evansville fire officials say they arrived to a run for a house fire in the 2000 block of Harding Avenue. They say contractors working at the address called it in.
