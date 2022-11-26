ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Erie Community Participates in Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages generosity and philanthropic actions. People within the community are able to participate in the event by giving back to local non-profits and organizations. Shriners children hospital is involved with giving Tuesday since it began ten years ago. All donations to the hospital...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Community Enjoys Erie News Now Free Skate Day

The gray and rainy weather didn't stop people from enjoying some holiday fun at the new Ice Rink at Perry Square. Many people took advantage of Erie News Now Free Skate Day. Felicia Kerecman brought her son to Free Skate Day and said, "He's having so much fun. "It's nice to just have something free to do and just to get out in the community and interact with other kids, they all seem to be having a good time."
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Perry Square lights tree to kick off Christmas season

Workers were busy on Monday putting a touch of Christmas in Perry Square. They were hanging holiday lights and putting up the 30-foot Christmas tree that will be up over the Christmas holiday. The events and marketing manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership said this is the time of year he looks forward to, especially […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Christmas Arrives Early In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – The holiday season officially arrived in Northern Chautauqua County over the weekend. The City of Dunkirk hosted its “Christmas on Central” event Saturday in an effort to spotlight local businesses and bring the community together. The day was filled with music,...
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Halls decked for Victorian Holidays at Watson-Curtze Mansion

As soon as Thanksgiving is over, Christmas decorations start to go up all over the city. One of the must-see sights is the Watson-Curtze Mansion, as volunteers at the Hagen History Center decked the halls for a Victorian holiday special. The Hagen History Center’s annual Victorian Holidays returns on Dec. 1, and we got a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Christmas at the Station returns to Lake Shore Rail

The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon. The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years. All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Augie's Pizza to Close this Saturday after 45 Years in the Corry Community

Augie's Pizza in Corry announced on Facebook that the business will be closing at the end of day Saturday, December 3rd. Augie's Pizza has worked to provide a high quality product within a family atmosphere for over 45 years. Patrons shared on Facebook that the business will be missed in...
CORRY, PA
venangoextra.com

Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall

While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
SENECA, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 11/28/22

Miso is a sweet and quiet girl looking for a home of her own. She likes to be pet and would be a great lap cat! She would do best in a quiet home without other animals where she can be the center of your affection. Could this laid-back girl be the one for you? Visit Miso at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo’s current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Ice Rink at Perry Square Now Open

The ice rink at Perry Square opened for the season on Saturday. The festivities kicked off with a ribbon cutting and a performance by the Westminster Skating Club. People were eager to get out on the ice once it opened. Admission is $5 and rented skates are provided. The rink...
YourErie

Spectrum performs holiday concert at Millcreek Mall

Folks were treated to a special performance over at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday. The Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh held a holiday concert. The members of “All the Band Together” have been diagnosed with autism. Their event featured holiday favorites and pop music.
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Busy Beginning to Rifle Deer Season

NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Evan Kaizer could barely contain his excitement Monday as he dropped his buck off to be processed. “I’m super excited,” the 12-year-old said. “I was shaking in the stand. I don’t remember any of it because I was so excited.”
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Garage Fire In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters in Jamestown were called to a fully engulfed garage fire on the city’s northside Tuesday morning. Crews with the Jamestown Fire Department responded to 13 Alton Place just before 10:30 a.m. When the battalion chief arrived on scene, he reported the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourerie

Newsmaker: Mayor Joe Schember’s monthly update

As we inch closer to the end of the year, a lot of things are happening at city hall. Erie Mayor Joe Schember joins JET 24 Action News to talk about the latest news and updates.
erienewsnow.com

Warren County Recycling Program Temporarily Suspended

In Warren County, the accelerating price of recycling led to the suspension of their program. "The decision to temporarily stop the recycling program in Warren County was a really difficult decision to make, and it was basically the result of a combination of increased costs and a finite amount of funding," said Jeff Eggleston, Warren County Commissioner.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
FRANKLIN, PA

