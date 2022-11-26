Read full article on original website
Erie Community Participates in Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages generosity and philanthropic actions. People within the community are able to participate in the event by giving back to local non-profits and organizations. Shriners children hospital is involved with giving Tuesday since it began ten years ago. All donations to the hospital...
Community Enjoys Erie News Now Free Skate Day
The gray and rainy weather didn't stop people from enjoying some holiday fun at the new Ice Rink at Perry Square. Many people took advantage of Erie News Now Free Skate Day. Felicia Kerecman brought her son to Free Skate Day and said, "He's having so much fun. "It's nice to just have something free to do and just to get out in the community and interact with other kids, they all seem to be having a good time."
Perry Square lights tree to kick off Christmas season
Workers were busy on Monday putting a touch of Christmas in Perry Square. They were hanging holiday lights and putting up the 30-foot Christmas tree that will be up over the Christmas holiday. The events and marketing manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership said this is the time of year he looks forward to, especially […]
Christmas Arrives Early In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – The holiday season officially arrived in Northern Chautauqua County over the weekend. The City of Dunkirk hosted its “Christmas on Central” event Saturday in an effort to spotlight local businesses and bring the community together. The day was filled with music,...
Halls decked for Victorian Holidays at Watson-Curtze Mansion
As soon as Thanksgiving is over, Christmas decorations start to go up all over the city. One of the must-see sights is the Watson-Curtze Mansion, as volunteers at the Hagen History Center decked the halls for a Victorian holiday special. The Hagen History Center’s annual Victorian Holidays returns on Dec. 1, and we got a […]
Christmas at the Station returns to Lake Shore Rail
The North East community was able to enjoy lunch in a dining car on Sunday afternoon. The meal was the Christmas at the Station event at Lake Shore Rail. The historical society and non-profit have been keeping busy with this event for 51 years. All of the money raised goes toward the continued preservation of […]
Augie's Pizza to Close this Saturday after 45 Years in the Corry Community
Augie's Pizza in Corry announced on Facebook that the business will be closing at the end of day Saturday, December 3rd. Augie's Pizza has worked to provide a high quality product within a family atmosphere for over 45 years. Patrons shared on Facebook that the business will be missed in...
Black Friday draws shoppers to Cranberry Mall
While it may not be getting the crowds it did years ago, the Cranberry Mall in Seneca still saw a steady influx of shoppers in the holiday mood on Black Friday. “It’s been steady—we’ve had one or two rushes, but pretty much all steady,” said William Goodland, who works at JoAnn Fabrics in the mall. “We opened at 8 a.m. and we’ve not been without people since.”
Pet of the Day 11/28/22
Miso is a sweet and quiet girl looking for a home of her own. She likes to be pet and would be a great lap cat! She would do best in a quiet home without other animals where she can be the center of your affection. Could this laid-back girl be the one for you? Visit Miso at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
North East lights 40-foot Christmas tree to kick off holiday season
Folks over in North East got to celebrate the start of the holiday season in style. A 40-foot Christmas tree was lit up to kick off the festivities on Saturday night. There were also fireworks, free hot cocoa, live music and a movie. The fun event was sponsored by the North East Chamber of Commerce.
Erie Zoo Welcomes New Animals
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The Erie Zoo is welcoming new animals to their collection. A new Père David’s deer was brought in as a companion for the Zoo’s current deer, Tai Yang. The new Père David’s deer was brought in on recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).
Ice Rink at Perry Square Now Open
The ice rink at Perry Square opened for the season on Saturday. The festivities kicked off with a ribbon cutting and a performance by the Westminster Skating Club. People were eager to get out on the ice once it opened. Admission is $5 and rented skates are provided. The rink...
Spectrum performs holiday concert at Millcreek Mall
Folks were treated to a special performance over at the Millcreek Mall on Saturday. The Lakeshore Community Services and Band Together Pittsburgh held a holiday concert. The members of “All the Band Together” have been diagnosed with autism. Their event featured holiday favorites and pop music.
Busy Beginning to Rifle Deer Season
NORTH EAST, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Evan Kaizer could barely contain his excitement Monday as he dropped his buck off to be processed. “I’m super excited,” the 12-year-old said. “I was shaking in the stand. I don’t remember any of it because I was so excited.”
Firefighters Battle Fully Engulfed Garage Fire In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Firefighters in Jamestown were called to a fully engulfed garage fire on the city’s northside Tuesday morning. Crews with the Jamestown Fire Department responded to 13 Alton Place just before 10:30 a.m. When the battalion chief arrived on scene, he reported the...
Newsmaker: Mayor Joe Schember’s monthly update
As we inch closer to the end of the year, a lot of things are happening at city hall. Erie Mayor Joe Schember joins JET 24 Action News to talk about the latest news and updates.
Warren County Recycling Program Temporarily Suspended
In Warren County, the accelerating price of recycling led to the suspension of their program. "The decision to temporarily stop the recycling program in Warren County was a really difficult decision to make, and it was basically the result of a combination of increased costs and a finite amount of funding," said Jeff Eggleston, Warren County Commissioner.
Pennsylvania State Police Arrest Man in Relation to Seizure of Over 200 Animals from Summit Township Farm
Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man in connection to an animal cruelty case that involved over 200 animals being rescued and placed in the care of the A.N.N.A. Shelter. Gregory Havican, 49 of Erie faces a total of 163 charges. Havican is being charged with the following:. 78 Felony...
Over $14K Scammed from Local Victims Intercepted by FedEx
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of an incident in which $14,300.00 scammed from local victims was intercepted by FedEx. On October 12, 2022, around 3:05 p.m., troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks took a theft report at the station. Through further investigation,...
Almost A Foot Of Lake Effect Snow Coming To Western New York
The winter weather is coming back to Western New York and it is bringing the snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, and Southern Erie counties starting on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will be moving across the area and besides a drop in our...
