Iowa Women fall short in Top 10 matchup against UConn
PORTLAND, Oregon — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points to rally UConn past Iowa in the championship game of the first Phil Knight Legacy women’s tournament. Fudd had plenty of help, with Aaliyah Edwards (20 points, 13 rebounds) and three other Huskies (5-0) scoring in double-figures. Edwards was named MVP of the tournament.
Studio 13, Basix raise over $3,000 for Club Q after deadly shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two LGBTQIA+ clubs in eastern Iowa raised money for Club Q after a deadly shooting on November 19th. Studio 13 in Iowa City and Basix in Cedar Rapids held fundraising shows last week. According to CR Pride, in total, $3,600 was raised...
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
Controlled burn scheduled along Sac & Fox Trail prairie area on Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A controlled burn will be taking place along a trail in Cedar Rapids starting Monday morning. The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, in coordination with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, will be conducting the burn along the Sac & Fox Trail prairie area.
Recount approved for State House District 73 Weinacht vs. Wilson race
On November 28 the Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a recount of the Iowa House District 73 statehouse race. Democrat Elizabeth Wilson barely beat out Republican Susie Weinacht with a lead of only about 300 votes during the November 8 election. Weinacht submitted her request for a recount...
Washington '82 Class donates $5,000 for Warrior Closet, helping students in need
Cedar Rapids — Monday morning, the 1982 ('82) Washington High School Class Reunion announced they are donating $5,000 for Warrior Closet, providing items to students in need. The Class of '82 used their entire reunion as a fundraiser for the closet. Warrior Closet consists of products students may need...
Linn County Conservation moves forward on development plan for Grant Wood Trail
LINN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — When it comes to possibly developing a section of Grant Wood Trail into Springville, there appear to be two main schools of thought. That was evident during Monday's Linn County Conservation board meeting. "Leave this section of the trail as natural...
Truck fire spotted outside West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids
A truck on fire was spotted outside of West Side Transport on 6th street on Cedar Rapids. The fire appears to have started from a trailer explosion. No one appears to be hurt.
Two vehicle accident in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Monday the Independence Fire was dispatched for a 2 car accident with injuries and leaking fluids in the 800-bk of 1st St W. Crews arrived on scene and found 1 person injured with heavy damage to the front of their vehicle. Crews assisted AMR with the...
How to protect your packages from porch pirates ahead of the holidays
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Gift giving season is upon us and many members of the community rely upon online retailers to do their holiday shopping. Unfortunately, a threat looms behind every potential package delivered - the dreaded porch pirate. Protect your deliveries from these scallywags by...
Multiple businesses fail Marion Police compliance check for underage alcohol sales
Marion, IA — 11 Marion businesses are paying fines for underage sales of alcohol after a Marion Police Department sting operation. On November 23, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult, but under 21 years of age.
City of Marion looking for light displays for Light the Night Holiday Lights Tour
The City of Marion and Marion Parks and Recreation is encouraging residents to decorate their homes for the holidays and submit their address so that others can also enjoy its beauty as part of the Light the Night - Holiday Lights Tour. The city will award $500 in prizes to...
Homeless man arrested on felony robbery charge in Coralville
Coralville — Coralville police arrested a homeless man after a reported armed robbery just before 11:30 a.m. Monday at 2551 Holiday Rd. Two victims told police they were approached while leaving their apartment, ordered back inside at gunpoint, before the suspect stole their cell phones and ran away. 21-year-old...
Delaware County Sheriff's Office K9 Eclipse to get donation of body armor
Delaware County Sheriff’s Office K9 Eclipse will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Eclipse’s vest is sponsored by Kimberly Shader of Orlando, FL and will be embroidered with the sentiment Born to Love-Trained to...
Stuff the Truck event helps collect essentials for young people aging out of foster care
The Junior League of Cedar Rapids and Foundation 2 Crisis Services hosted a Stuff the Truck Event, November 29 outside Craft'd Coffee to collect basic living items for young people who have aged out of foster care. After leaving foster care, young people often lack a stable support network to...
