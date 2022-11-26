Watch: Top highlights and plays from Friday's Lakers win over Spurs

After seeing their three-game winning streak end on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers got back on track on Friday by defeating the San Antonio Spurs, 105-94.

Los Angeles finally got its first road win over the season, and it was also the first game back for LeBron James after he had missed its last five contests with a strained left adductor.

It was an uneven performance by the Purple and Gold, but the team played well in spurts, particularly on the defensive end. Anthony Davis had another strong game, as did Lonnie Walker IV.

Check out the top highlights and plays from this victory by the Lakers.