Watch: Top highlights and plays from Friday's Lakers win over Spurs

By Robert Marvi
 3 days ago
After seeing their three-game winning streak end on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers got back on track on Friday by defeating the San Antonio Spurs, 105-94.

Los Angeles finally got its first road win over the season, and it was also the first game back for LeBron James after he had missed its last five contests with a strained left adductor.

It was an uneven performance by the Purple and Gold, but the team played well in spurts, particularly on the defensive end. Anthony Davis had another strong game, as did Lonnie Walker IV.

Check out the top highlights and plays from this victory by the Lakers.

Blake Griffin highlights: Celtics vet turns back clock w/ dunks on Charlotte in Boston's 140-105 blowout of Hornets

While the expectations for Boston Celtics veteran big man Blake Griffin to impact games have changed over the years with his style of play shifting his role from a high-flying dunker to a shooting and passing big man known for taking charges with skill, there are still moments where the Oklahoma native can turn back the clock and yam on someone.
Todd Golden provides an update on Kowacie Reeves' playing time

Florida fans who watched the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over the holiday weekend may have noticed that sophomore wing Kowacie Reeves’ minutes were down significantly. Reeves played an average of 24 minutes through Florida’s first three contests, but his playing dropped to just 10 minutes against Florida State and he saw just eight minutes on the court during the Gators’ three-game run in Portland, Oregon. Head coach Todd Golden addressed that dropoff on Tuesday and took full responsibility for the situation.
