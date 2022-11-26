Read full article on original website
Jaylen Brown fires stern Celtics warning to NBA after latest win without Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics continue to prove they are the best team in the NBA after their latest win against the Washington Wizards, but Jaylen Brown thinks they have yet to reach their peak. Brown has every reason to say that, though, as the Celtics took down the Bradley Beal-led Wizards...
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
LeBron James is being heavily criticized for his poor performance that led to the Lakers blowing a 17-point lead against the Indiana Pacers.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA fans loved Kysre Gondrezick's picture from when she attended a Houston Rockets game as they showered her with praise.
“He has zero technical fouls in 15 seasons, that’s amazing” — Andrew Bogut astonished by unbelievable Mike Conley stat
In almost 1000 NBA games, Mike Conley was the ultimate professional and Andrew Bogut is putting the spotlight on that.
Former Knicks Player Said Michael Jordan Is One Of The Dirtiest Players In NBA History: "He Would Cheap-Shot You And Then Look At The Ref For Help"
Former NBA player Chris Childs once claimed that Michael Jordan is a dirty player and would use the help of the referees to get out of trouble.
Nikola Jokic vocal on Alperen Sengun mistake costing Rockets
Nikola Jokic is one of the most unique players to ever grace the NBA hardwood. That’s why any comparisons to the Denver Nuggets MVP shouldn’t be taken for granted. With the Houston Rockets playing back-to-back games against Jokic’s Nuggets, he was asked about second-year big man Alperen Sengun, who shares some similarities and admittedly models his game after the Serbian center.
Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets
The Boston Celtics caught fire in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents did not know what hit them after the C’s drained no less than 10 3-pointers in the opening period of the contest. The Celtics’ red-hot start to Monday’s game led to a franchise record for most […] The post Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA MVP Power Rankings: Luka Dončić leads at quarter mark
After more than one month of NBA basketball, some players are carving their names in the power rankings for for Most Valuable Player. That includes veteran superstars who have already won the award, plus several younger players vying for their first Maurice Podoloff Trophy. From historic stat lines to game-winners...
Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis combine for ridiculous day the NBA had only seen twice before in history
Two unicorns each had an extremely rare performance Monday night. On one hand, there’s Kevin Durant, who exploited for 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 39 minutes to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 home win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning assist to Andrew Nembhard vs. Lakers makes NBA history
Tyrese Haliburton was already on his way to becoming one of the best point guards in the league when the Indiana Pacers traded for him in exchange for All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. Haliburton ended last season with the Pacers on a tear, as he averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 9.6 assists (against 3.2 turnovers) […] The post Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning assist to Andrew Nembhard vs. Lakers makes NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green Defends Warriors Young Players From Criticism: "Those Types Of Guys Are Usually On Teams That Suck."
Draymond Green had some insight into the situation that the Warriors' young players are dealing with.
James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr
James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G-League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G-League competition […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs
The more the NBA season goes on for the Toronto Raptors, the more things seem to stay the same. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said he felt the same as he did during the team’s first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Monday conference after the return of forwards Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. “It […] The post ‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Jimmy Butler’s return from knee injury gets bad news, but there’s a catch
After missing their last six games, Jimmy Butler was largely expected to make his return to the Miami Heat lineup on Wednesday against the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case as the star forward didn’t join the team in their trip to Beantown. However, the good...
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-word reaction to 17-point 4th-quarter comeback vs. Lakers
The Indiana Pacers may be rebuilding but they have no desire to bottom out in the standings. They have a 12-8 record and are off a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Tyrese Haliburton is leading his squad and driving one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NBA. Haliburton, who is leading the Pacers […] The post Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-word reaction to 17-point 4th-quarter comeback vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to MVP chants during 45-point masterpiece vs. Magic
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has gathered a long list of accolades during his 14-year NBA career. Those include 12 All-Star appearances, 10 All-NBA selections, four scoring titles, two Finals MVPs, Rookie of the Year, and a spot on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. However, despite his growing status as the greatest scorer of all […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to MVP chants during 45-point masterpiece vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic forward Paolo Banchero is all-in on Bol Bol hype train with Victor Wembanyama reference
The Orlando Magic may be in mired in a lengthy rebuild, but they’re as well positioned as any team for the future given their plethora of high-potential young prospects. Paolo Banchero remains the crown jewel of their rebuilding efforts, while Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs round out what should be a strong foundation for years to come. However, much to the surprise of many, one man has managed to carve out a solid role from the fringes: Bol Bol, a 7’2 center who has the skillset of a guard.
“He’d tell Del, ‘Put the kid back in the game’” — Shaquille O’Neal reveals that Jerry Buss’ made sure young Kobe Bryant got minutes
If there's one thing the Los Angeles Lakers prioritize, it's taking care of their superstars.
