ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic vocal on Alperen Sengun mistake costing Rockets

Nikola Jokic is one of the most unique players to ever grace the NBA hardwood. That’s why any comparisons to the Denver Nuggets MVP shouldn’t be taken for granted. With the Houston Rockets playing back-to-back games against Jokic’s Nuggets, he was asked about second-year big man Alperen Sengun, who shares some similarities and admittedly models his game after the Serbian center.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics caught fire in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents did not know what hit them after the C’s drained no less than 10 3-pointers in the opening period of the contest. The Celtics’ red-hot start to Monday’s game led to a franchise record for most […] The post Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NBA MVP Power Rankings: Luka Dončić leads at quarter mark

After more than one month of NBA basketball, some players are carving their names in the power rankings for for Most Valuable Player. That includes veteran superstars who have already won the award, plus several younger players vying for their first Maurice Podoloff Trophy. From historic stat lines to game-winners...
ClutchPoints

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning assist to Andrew Nembhard vs. Lakers makes NBA history

Tyrese Haliburton was already on his way to becoming one of the best point guards in the league when the Indiana Pacers traded for him in exchange for All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. Haliburton ended last season with the Pacers on a tear, as he averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 9.6 assists (against 3.2 turnovers) […] The post Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning assist to Andrew Nembhard vs. Lakers makes NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr

James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G-League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G-League competition […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs

The more the NBA season goes on for the Toronto Raptors, the more things seem to stay the same. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said he felt the same as he did during the team’s first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Monday conference after the return of forwards Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. “It […] The post ‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-word reaction to 17-point 4th-quarter comeback vs. Lakers

The Indiana Pacers may be rebuilding but they have no desire to bottom out in the standings. They have a 12-8 record and are off a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Tyrese Haliburton is leading his squad and driving one of the highest-scoring offenses in the NBA. Haliburton, who is leading the Pacers […] The post Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-word reaction to 17-point 4th-quarter comeback vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to MVP chants during 45-point masterpiece vs. Magic

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has gathered a long list of accolades during his 14-year NBA career. Those include 12 All-Star appearances, 10 All-NBA selections, four scoring titles, two Finals MVPs, Rookie of the Year, and a spot on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. However, despite his growing status as the greatest scorer of all […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to MVP chants during 45-point masterpiece vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, NY
ClutchPoints

Magic forward Paolo Banchero is all-in on Bol Bol hype train with Victor Wembanyama reference

The Orlando Magic may be in mired in a lengthy rebuild, but they’re as well positioned as any team for the future given their plethora of high-potential young prospects. Paolo Banchero remains the crown jewel of their rebuilding efforts, while Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs round out what should be a strong foundation for years to come. However, much to the surprise of many, one man has managed to carve out a solid role from the fringes: Bol Bol, a 7’2 center who has the skillset of a guard.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
122K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy