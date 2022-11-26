Read full article on original website
Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season
The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced.
Albany South End Grocery a month away from opening
Preparations at Albany's first not-for-profit-run grocery store are near completion. The old McDonald's on South Pearl Street, in the heart of what's considered a "food desert" in the Capital City, has transformed into a market that will sell fresh produce, sandwiches, and more.
Saratoga Springs Shooting Renews Controversial Bar Curfew Battle
If you love late nights in Saratoga Springs, the last call lights could start flashing sooner than you remember. A new wave of downtown deaths and assaults has reignited a debate over an earlier close for bars. This is not the first time Saratoga Springs officials have pushed for changes...
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
PHOTOS: Holiday train stops in Fort Edward
Fort Edward's train station is a small stop that runs intercity trains - most of the time. This week kicked off with a very different type of visitor on the rails.
Holiday giving program back in South Glens Falls
The time is here again. For the Moreau Community Center, the holiday season is a critical time in community service - and holiday caring.
Moreau Lake State Park hosts Holiday Luminary Walk
On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.
Clifton Park water main break dries taps on Moe Road
Clifton Park Water Authority crews were working to repair a water main break on Moe Road Monday afternoon.
12 Gloversville projects announced in $10M initiative
12 transformative projects will take place in the City of Gloversville, as part of the $10M Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.
Tickets on sale for Ice Castles Lake George
There's something snowy ahead. The icicles are still growing, but as of this week, tickets are on sale for Ice Castles Lake George, set to make its return in January.
Troy student wins NY-20 Congressional App Challenge
A student from the Emma Willard School has been named the winner of the 2022 Congressional App Challenge for NY-20.
Memory Care Center to open in Queensbury
A new Memory Care Center will open, as part of a $27.6M campus-wide expansion and construction project at The Glen at Hiland Meadows.
A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show
It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
Coxsackie Parade of Lights to be held Friday
The 2022 Coxsackie Parade of Lights will be held on Friday, with the lineup beginning at 6 p.m. and kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m.
Family Saturday at Tang Museum
The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College is inviting families to explore out space with Family Saturday: Celestial Collages on Saturday, December 3. Families can participate in hands-on art making during the event led by the museum staff.
Vigil held for Colorado Springs victims in Saratoga
Saratoga Pride and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Saratoga Springs are holding a remembrance for the victims of Club Q in Colorado Springs. The vigil will be held on Sunday, November 27 at 4:30 p.m.
Santa Claus coming to Hudson Falls on Friday
In case you haven't heard, Santa Claus is coming to town. Actually, he has a lot of towns to come to - and he's doing his best to not be late to a single one.
Check out the map for the Granville Tractor Parade
Granville's annual Lighted Tractor Parade is back for its fifth annual holiday season. Every year, multiple dozens of tractors decorated with holiday lights parade through Granville's downtown, from Church Street to Main Street and on from now.
