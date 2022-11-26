ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NY

wamc.org

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce president on bar closing times, cannabis and the holiday shopping season

The holiday season is always a busy one in the Saratoga Springs area, but this year there are new concerns about the downtown bar scene following a shootout around 3 a.m. on a recent Sunday. In the meantime, a new business is sprouting up in New York, after the first retail marijuana licenses were issued. To talk about all of that and more, WAMC's Ian Pickus spoke with Todd Shimkus, president of the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. He says the holiday shopping season is off to a strong start.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany South End Grocery a month away from opening

Preparations at Albany's first not-for-profit-run grocery store are near completion. The old McDonald's on South Pearl Street, in the heart of what's considered a "food desert" in the Capital City, has transformed into a market that will sell fresh produce, sandwiches, and more.
ALBANY, NY
1045theteam.com

A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
104.5 The Team

A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show

It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Family Saturday at Tang Museum

The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College is inviting families to explore out space with Family Saturday: Celestial Collages on Saturday, December 3. Families can participate in hands-on art making during the event led by the museum staff.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

