Bleu Duck Kitchen supports fellow small businesses
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Earlier today, Bleu Duck Kitchen hosted their first holiday market of the season. The restaurant hosts these markets to highlight the efforts of other local small businesses. During today's market, attendees could feast on breakfast tacos while connecting with sixteen vendors showcasing a wide variety of holiday items such as hot sauce with the creator's face on it, t-shirts featuring uncommon designs, and ornaments crafted out of dried-out oranges. Jennifer Lester, co-owner of Bleu Duck Kitchen, said people should shop small.
"Scandinavian Glögg Party" at The Nordic Shop
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Nordic Shop commemorated Small Business Saturday and kicked off the holiday season today by holding their annual "Scandinavian Glögg Party." Attendees could sample the traditional Nordic holiday drink as well as snack on some Swedish almond cake. The store offered recipes for both of the products in addition to some complimentary presents for their customers. Walter Hanson, co-owner of The Nordic Shop, said people should explore each other's cultures.
Twice Is Nice is tackling Cyber Monday
AUSTIN, Minn.-Cyber Monday is in full swing, and a small business took a hybrid approach to handling the popular shopping day. Since the store Twice Is Nice doesn't do online sales, they've relied on promotions through Facebook as well as counting on their loyal customers to push the home decor and Christmas merch they've got on sale. Sandra Bell, owner of the store, said she's grateful for the support of her loyal customers.
Collectors flock to flea market
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Today in Graham Park, there was a flea market featuring almost anything you could imagine. The Vintage Flea Market Antique/Toy Show was put together to satisfy both seasoned collectors in addition to those just taking an interest in the hobby. The event showcased products such as vintage sports cards, a crime scene kit from the 1940s, and "I Love Lucy" dolls. Kae Townsend, one of the event organizers, said she feels a deep connection with the people she meets at these kinds of gatherings.
Local tree farm now open for the holidays
ORONOCO, Minn. - Wittlief Tree Farms is officially open once again as part of an annual Christmas tradition. Each year, the Wittlief family opens its tree farm to invite community members to handpick and even saw down a tree of their liking. With a handful of varieties from Balsam Fir...
Rochester police offering free kits to discourage catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are now offering free catalytic converter marking kits to Rochester residents as part of a state pilot program to help prevent thefts. Each kit from the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau includes a label that etches a unique number onto a catalytic converter making the part traceable when registered. The Rochester Police Department says to get a kit:
Rochester explains how roads will be cleared of snow and ice this winter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is spelling out how it’s going to handle snow and ice covered streets this winter. The Public Works Department says its snow plows have to clear over 458 miles of roads, 10.5 miles of alleys, 650 cul-de-sacs, as well as 40 miles of sidewalks and bike paths within Rochester’s city limits. Snow removal will be done according to the following prioritization:
Efforts continue to decorate downtown Austin with flowers
AUSTIN, Minn.-There's a big push to adorn the downtown area with flowers. The goal is to decorate both the poles and pots on Main Street. The Flower Basket Committee is hoping to acquire funds for this project from various community members. They want to create a welcoming atmosphere for people just passing through while also instilling pride in long-term residents. Bonnie Rietz, chair of the Flower Basket Committee, said she feels great about the community's support.
"S'mores & Santa" at Sargent's on 2nd
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The search is over. We've finally found Santa Claus. He was hanging out at the "S'mores & Santa" event that happened today at a garden center. Sargent's on 2nd was trying to spread some Christmas cheer to families by offering them the opportunity to decorate some cookies, take a seat on Santa's lap, dig into some s'mores, and listen to Kriss Kringle read some Christmas stories. Nick Sargent, a co-owner of Sargent's Gardens, said Christmas is all about loved ones coming together.
$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
Empty vehicle found in median on Highway 14 leads to Rochester man being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 21-year-old Rochester man is facing DUI charges following a crash early Sunday morning that left authorities searching for the driver. The sheriff’s office said it found a vehicle just after 2 a.m. upside down in the median at Highway 14 and County Rd. 3 in Kalmar Township.
Two drivers sent to the hospital after Spring Valley collision
SPRING VALLEY, Minn. – Two people are sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:30 pm Monday at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in Spring Valley. Terry Winjum Allard, 62 of Grand Meadow, was driving north and a 16-year-old male was eastbound when they crashed.
Freeborn County collision involving a combine injures one driver
ALBERT LEA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Freeborn County Monday injured one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says John Gayhard Bolinger, 72 of Albert Lea, was driving north on Highway 65 when he made contact with the northbound combine driven by Aaron Ellis Nasinec, 24 of Wells. The State Patrol says the collision happened a little before 5:30 pm near Trail Road 517.
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik under investigation for alleged misconduct
AUSTIN, Minn.-Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik has stepped away from some of his duties due to an undisclosed medical reason while the county said it is also investigating a complaint surrounding Sandvik's conduct at work. Trish Harren, who is the administrator for Mower County, said the complaint stems from Nov....
