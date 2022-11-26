ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lakewood, OH

Lakewood is a city on the coast of Lake Erie, just west of Cleveland, Ohio. This small lakeside city in Cuyahoga County is known for many exciting things. As a historical suburb of Cleveland, Lakewood has numerous attractions that will fascinate you. This suburban city is home to gorgeous parks,...
LAKEWOOD, OH
WKYC

WKYC Studios and Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank present ‘Double Dollar Day’ on Dec. 1

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous story involving the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank. No one should ever go hungry. However, for many families in Northeast Ohio, not having enough food on the table is a harsh reality. And for 40 years, The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has been trying to solve the problem by providing emergency food to people in Carroll, Holmes, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some mouthwatering chicken wings?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. Located in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, this joint serves delicious wings. Their wings can be tossed in a variety of sauces like mild, medium, hot, hot garlic, sriracha lime, BBQ, honey mustard, honey chipotle, hot BBQ, and garlic BBQ (you can also opt for sauce on the side if you want to try the wings on their own). If you're looking for a lot of heat, check out their "Kill Me" sauce. Customers also recommend trying their dry rubs like Cajun, dry BBQ, or chili lime.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Come Pose With Drag Santa at Fear’s Confections in Lakewood

Sun 12/4 @ 11AM-2PM Not only is Fear’s Confections in Lakewood a great place to buy holiday treats you won’t find anywhere else (including yummy moist brownies in two dozen flavors), but this Sunday only, you have the chance to have your photo taken with Drag Santa, providing you’re not a transphobic state legislator.
LAKEWOOD, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Seeking the Snowy Owl on Lake Erie’s Winter Shores

In the age of COVID-19, birdwatching has taken off in Northeast Ohio, drawing new, young bird enthusiasts to the hobby. And it doesn’t slow down during the winter, when animals like the snowy owl arrive in Cleveland. By Annie Nickoloff. The snow was falling, and Alex and Jon Eisengart...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Bazaar Hosts Its Annual Holiday Market at Lake Affect Studios

Sat 12/3 @ 10AM-7PM The BIG Cleveland Bazaar holiday market – the one that takes over all four floors of 78th Street Studios — is next weekend (December 10-11). But if the thought of that enormous market with its teeming treasures is overwhelming to you, try Cleveland Bazaar’s smaller preview holiday market at Lake Affect Studios in the Superior Arts District.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New 'restaurant bucket list' book is the perfect Cleveland stocking stuffer

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The way Lora DiFranco explains it, she founded Free Period Press to help herself and others stay grounded in an increasingly chaotic word. “As your classic overachiever, productivity and efficiency has a tendency to run my life,” DiFranco admits. “But when I reflect on my favorite days, they are never about checking off everything off my to do list. Rather, they are the ones when I’m connected to my body, mind, and community. I created Free Period Press to help us all create more of those days.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Historical Medina Homes House Tour

MEDINA – The Medina Community Design Committee will be hosting a Holiday House Tour on December 4 from noon-5 p.m. The tour will feature historical homes with their halls decked in holiday cheer. “The Design Committee started doing this a number of years back for two reasons really. One...
MEDINA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Hallmark to make a stop at northeast Ohio tree farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — You know the story line: a successful businesswoman from the big city heads to a small town for work and ends up falling in love with a lumberjack while discovering the true meaning of Christmas — like a Hallmark movie. Well, to help Ohioans countdown...
CHESTERLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location. Ferrell died from his injuries at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Investigative report cites Plain Dealer story as evidence Boutros misled board about bonuses: The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the MetroHealth board fired CEO Dr. Akram Boutros last week, they provided no evidence that he failed to disclose unauthorized bonuses. We asked for the investigative report the board had commissioned. And late Friday, they released it.
CLEVELAND, OH

