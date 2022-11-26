Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
Blue Jackets rebound from 2-0 deficit but come up short to Golden Knights in shootout
In a game where the Blue Jackets and the Vegas Golden Knights were evenly matched by nearly every metric throughout the night, it was only fitting that it took a seven-round shootout to, at long last, decide a winner. Shot attempts in Monday night's game favored the Blue Jackets 51-50, while Vegas had...
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
Stamkos closing in on 500 goals, 1,000 points in NHL with Lightning
Ahh, the things Stamkos has seen since then. "Sometimes I have to take a step back and realize 15 years in this League, it's been a quite a ride," Stamkos said earlier this season. It's a ride that's featured significant twists and turns, huge accomplishments and career-threatening injuries. But Stamkos...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
NHL
Georgiev makes 41 saves in Avalanche win against Stars
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena on Saturday. "It was a lot of shots, but I feel like we were playing a really, really good game," Georgiev said. "We had a lot of penalty kill situations in the second, that's when they had some of their most dangerous chances, but 5-on-5, I think we played much better."
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
Marner's point streak hits 17, Maple Leafs defeat Red Wings
DETROIT -- Mitchell Marner scored to extend his point streak to 17 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Monday. Marner has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) during his point streak, which is one game shy...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
NHL
Oilers tie it with 5 seconds left, defeat Panthers in OT
Draisaitl scores game-winner after Bouchard's equalizer for Edmonton. Evan Bouchard tied the game late in the 3rd period, Leon Draisaitl scored the overtime winner, helping the Oilers complete the comeback and win. 05:02 •. Leon Draisaitl scored 22 seconds into overtime after Evan Bouchard tied it with five seconds remaining...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (21 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (23 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
Morning Musings: Blue Jackets battle back to get a point from Vegas
CBJ top line, Tarasov help push Columbus through another solid game without the desired result. The Blue Jackets left Nationwide Arena with a hard-fought, earned point on Monday night against Vegas, but Columbus was left hoping for more. Another tight game ended up going the Golden Knights' way in the end as the visitors won 3-2 after a seven-round shootout, and despite three straight strong games Columbus has just one point in that span. Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner each scored while Gus Nyquist added two assists, and Daniil Tarasov stopped 34 shots.
NHL
RECAP: Panthers falter in third period, lose to Blues in overtime
SUNRISE, Fla. -- After one of their best starts of the season, the Florida Panthers saw a three-goal lead evaporate in a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. "Even if we're up a few goals, you can't give the other team an...
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
NHL
Avalanche at Jets
AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
NHL
Cotter's Shootout Goal Gives Golden Knights 3-2 Win in Columbus
Vegas earned the extra point in the seventh round of the shootout. The Vegas Golden Knights (17-6-1) kicked off their road trip with a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-12-2) on Monday night at Nationwide Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. After a quiet 15 minutes to start...
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Nov. 29
Bridgestone Arena Set to Reopen Following Water Main Break and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. Thanksgiving weekend may not have gone as planned for the Nashville Predators (more on that later), but there was still plenty of news to come out of Smashville over the last several days.
