NHL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
Maple Leafs Game Notes: Kallgren, Matthews, Marner & Bunting
So far, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ current road trip has been a huge success. Last night, the team went to Pittsburgh and beat a Penguins team that had won five straight games. It seemed surprisingly easy. The Maple Leafs dominated the game and went on to a 4-1 victory....
NHL
Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers leading way for Hart as MVP
Pastrnak, Karlsson also among favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the quarter point of the season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NHL player who is the most valuable to his team as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Teravainen practices with Hurricanes, could return soon
Atkinson skates with Flyers; Canucks send Podkolzin to AHL. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Teuvo Teravainen practiced Monday and could play during the Hurricanes' season-long six-game road trip, which starts at the...
NHL
Aguilera poses with Crosby after Penguins game
Grammy award winning singer roots for hometown team. Two Pittsburgh-area superstars got together on Saturday. Singer Christina Aguilera and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby posed for a picture after a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The team shared the encounter on social media. The five-time Grammy award...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Addison, Johnston among best in Central Division
Wild defenseman leads in power-play points; Stars forward has five goals. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
NHL
Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
NHL
Canucks score three on power play, defeat Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- The Vancouver Canucks scored three power-play goals in a 5-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and Brock Boeser scored to extend his point streak to nine games for the Canucks (8-10-3), who have won four of their past five. Spencer Martin made 26 saves, including 12 in the third period.
NHL
NHL On Tap: Resurgent Kraken seek fifth consecutive win, visit Ducks
Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild; Morrissey, Jets host Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from five games Sunday. No Kraken jokes. The Seattle Kraken are 20 games...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Winless in 10, Flyers lose 5-2 to Isles
The Philadelphia Flyers saw their winless streak grow to 10 games with a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday evening. A three-goal outburst by the Islanders in the third period blew the game open. Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock racked up four assists. Zach Parise...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (13-5-3) at Kings (12-9-3) | 7:30 p.m.
Kraken aim for road-trip sweep of three divisional rivals and a fifth straight win over Pacific opponents, plus Matty Beniers on another hot streak. Time: 7:30 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Shooting on Target. Earlier this season, Dave Hakstol told a post-game media scrum...
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey and New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Nov. 27. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson topped the NHL with six goals in...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Rangers for Metropolitan clash
Maple Leafs, Red Wings look to keep rolling; Panthers try to rebound against Oilers. Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Monday. Hudson River Rivalry renewed. The New Jersey...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
EDMONTON, AB - The Oilers certainly have a flair for the dramatic lately, don't they?. Trailing 3-2 with seconds left on the clock and a faceoff in the offensive zone, the Oilers managed to win the draw and find a wide open Evan Bouchard lurking at the point. The Edmonton defender hammered home the tying goal with 4.4 seconds remaining to send the contest to over time.
NHL
Ruff continues to adapt, becomes fifth NHL coach to win 800 games
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff has found a way to adapt, listen and persevere in his 22 seasons as an NHL coach. The 62-year-old still enjoys the traditional practice, the video work, game planning, and, most importantly, watching his players excel in big moments. On Saturday he became the fifth...
NHL
Golden Knights outlast Blue Jackets in seven-round shootout
COLUMBUS -- Logan Thompson made 26 saves for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 shootout victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Paul Cotter scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout. It was the rookie forward's first NHL shootout attempt. "Guys...
NHL
Sun Devils' Win Over No. 2 Minnesota Spotlights Hockey in Arizona
Arizona State records win over highest-ever ranked opponent as even Golden Gophers' Cooley, Knies rave about electric atmosphere. Arizona is a hockey state. Even the traditional NCAA powerhouses are starting to take notice. The Arizona State Sun Devils topped the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-5 in overtime on Saturday...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Red Wings or Sabres reach playoffs first?
NHL.com writers debate whether Detroit or Buffalo will return to postseason sooner. The Detroit Red Wings last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2015-16. The drought for the Buffalo Sabres has been even longer, with their last postseason appearance in 2010-11. But their fortunes are slowly changing. The Red Wings...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Stamkos closing in on 500 goals, 1,000 points in NHL with Lightning
Ahh, the things Stamkos has seen since then. "Sometimes I have to take a step back and realize 15 years in this League, it's been a quite a ride," Stamkos said earlier this season. It's a ride that's featured significant twists and turns, huge accomplishments and career-threatening injuries. But Stamkos...
