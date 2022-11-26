ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

NewCath loses to Pikeville in 1A state semifinal

By James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Newport Central Catholic lost 50-14 to reigning 1A state champion Pikeville at Pikeville to end its season at 11-3.

Pikeville, now 11-2, advances to next Friday’s state title game against Raceland.

Pikeville led 36-7 at halftime, scoring twice in the final minute of the first half, and outgained NCC 395-210 for the game.

Senior running back Blake Birchfield, one of the leading contenders for Kentucky Mr. Football, rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries against the Thoroughbreds. He also had two catches for 43 yards and a score. Jacob Brown threw for 136 yards and two TDs.

NCC senior Luke Runyon rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown, getting a 72-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Kolton Smith also had a rushing touchdown as Pikeville stifled the NewCath offense while the game was in the balance.

Pikeville 50, NewCath 14

NewCath 0 7 0 7-14

Pikeville 14 22 14 0-50

P – Anthony 1 run (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)

P – Hensley 12 pass from Brown (Bevins run)

N – Smith 7 run (Barth kick)

P – Birchfield 3 run (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 18 pass from Brown (Rogers kick)

P – Birchfield 41 run (Rogers kick)

P – Caudill 25 run (Rogers kick)

N – Runyon 72 run (Barth kick)

