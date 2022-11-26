ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

Shining a light on giving: Candy Cane Lane now open for the season

By Mariam Mackar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeWZv_0jNzQKgU00

The season of giving is in full swing in West Allis’ very own winter wonderland. Cars were lined up down the block for the first day of Candy Cane Lane’s light show raising money toward childhood cancer research.

This is the 37th annual event, and in that time, MACC Fund representatives say over $3 million dollars have been raised for the cause.

"MACC fund research takes place in Wisconsin," said MACC Fund staff member, Alli Neumann, "It happens at the Medical College in Wisconsin, at Children’s Wisconsin, at Marshfield Clinic and at UW Carbone Cancer Center, so everything stays here locally, but the research that is done can help children throughout the nation, throughout the world."

Nearly 300 neighbors curate their own displays to garner donations for the non-profit, while also putting a smile on people’s faces.

Nick Schmidt “I really like all the thought they put into the decorations,” said visitor, Nick Schmidt. “There’s some really neat decorations out here.”

That holiday magic is what brings Dan Maass back to help plan the annual event year after year.

“It started when my grandma, who lives in the main house, she was working in the Candy Cane Lane and I jumped in to help,” said Maass. “And from there it’s been 17 years.”

Within an hour of opening on Friday, dozens were walking through the community led display with friends and family.

Viewers can choose to drive or walk through the display located at 96th Street to 92nd Street and Montana Avenue to Oklahoma Avenue. It's open until Christmas day.

Hours:
6-9 p.m. Monday - Thursday
6-10 p.m. Fridays
5-10 p.m. Saturdays
5-9 p.m. Sundays

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan fire, family loses everything the day after Thanksgiving

DELAVAN, Wis. - A Delavan family lost everything in a fire, headed into the holiday season with only the clothes on their backs. "I don’t even like looking over there," said Janet Bain. "I can’t stand looking at that." As she sifted through what was left of her...
DELAVAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash at Appleton and Capitol, 17-year-old ran red light

MILWAUKEE - Two drivers were hurt after police said one of them, a 17-year-old, ran a red light near Appleton and Capitol Monday morning, Nov. 28, causing a crash. Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m. The impact caused the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old boy to hit a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy