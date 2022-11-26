Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
New Bremen Council approves pay increase
NEW BREMEN – Village employees will have an across-the-board 3% pay increase in 2023 following an executive session of New Bremen Village Council Monday night meeting. When returning to regular session, the council members approved the first reading of an ordinance to allow this increase. Mayor Bob Parker said...
Sidney Daily News
Ellington joins local law firm
SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced Christopher J. Ellington became an associate with the firm on Nov. 14. Ellington is a 2019 graduate of Ohio University and graduated as the valedictorian of his class from the Ohio Northern University Claude W. Pettit College of Law in 2022. He was a member of the Ohio Northern Law Review Editorial Board as research editor, the Willis Society and served as a teaching assistant for both real property and business organizations. His areas of concentration will include real estate and development, corporate and commercial law, commercial litigation and probate and estate planning.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Jannides named parade grand marshal
SIDNEY — Winter Wonderland Parade Chairperson Joe Moniaci has proclaimed the “preparations are underway and Sidney Alive is looking forward to a wonderful parade to get us in the mood for the Holidays!”. Moniaci has announced the 2022 Grand Marshal is none other than local in-real-life influencer, Mary...
dayton.com
Springfield plans hotel purchase to expand shelter for homeless
American Rescue Plan money will pay for most of $1.7 million plan. The Springfield City Commission took the first step toward expanding options to assist the displaced and homeless population last week with the introduction of an ordinance for the purchase of the Villager Inn, 1715 W. North St. The...
Sidney Daily News
UVMC earns CARF accreditation
TROY — CARF International announced that Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) has been accredited for a period of three years for its UVMC Inpatient Rehabilitation Program. This accreditation designation represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to the CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities) standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
Daily Advocate
Dr. Lachiewicz announces retirement after 36 years
DARKE COUNTY — Dr. Peter W. Lachiewicz, D.O., F.A.C.O.G., a 14-year veteran of Wayne HealthCare’s Western Ohio OB/GYN, announced his forthcoming retirement earlier this month. Lachiewicz began his obstetric and gynecological training in 1986 at Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Clinic as “an eager young man striving to learn...
Construction to affect Kettering traffic
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering drivers may see some delays on Dorothy Lane starting the week of Nov. 28. According to the City of Kettering, Montgomery County Environmental Services is replacing a water main on a portion of Dorothy lane. The construction will affect eastbound traffic the most from Far Hills Road to Shroyer Road, […]
Warren County’s one-year tax holiday ends soon
According to officials, property taxes collected in 2023 should go back to where they should have been had the taxes been collected in 2022.
Sidney Daily News
Small Business Tech Day planned
LIMA – Lisa Niekamp-Urwin, owner and founder of Tomorrow’s Technology Today, of St. Henry, an IT services company serving small business owners in Ohio and Indiana, has been chosen to be a featured presenter of the first annual Small Business Tech Day on Dec. 15. The free online...
wyso.org
Dayton, Ohio seeks archeological study for multi-million dollar development site
The proposed factory development project in northwest Dayton is expected to be potentially a $400 million investment. The city has estimated this would create over 200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing . Part of the development area, Lichliter excavation site, is a historic landmark, where researchers found evidence of prehistoric culture...
Chick-fil-A announces new Springfield restaurant location
In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Dayton area to aid in the fight against hunger, according to a release.
wktn.com
Pennsylvania Real Estate Company Purchases Former Kmart Building in Kenton
The former Kmart Building in Kenton was recently purchased. According to information on the Hardin County Auditor’s website, the building and land located at 1005 East Columbus Street is now listed under the name of Kenton Plymouth Green LLC from Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. Plymouth Green is operated by Pennmark...
$47 Million One-Year Tax Holiday to End In Ohio
A Warren County, Ohio property tax holiday that gave residents a break of $47 million over the course of one year is ending. Warren County is among the state's most affluent, with the median income the highest of any of Ohio's 88 counties. Known as "Ohio's Playground," the area is home to Kings Island, Great Wolf Lodge, and other tourist attractions.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ohio county rejects ban on utility-scale solar, but 10 counties retain it
Clark County, Ohio has rejected the ban of utility-scale renewable energy development as codified by Senate Bill 52, a 2021 law that prohibits the development of solar and wind power facilities greater than 50 MW of capacity. The bill does not place a ban on smaller residential rooftop or commercial solar facilities.
Fox 19
Middletown store owners impacted by ongoing Central Avenue construction
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The ongoing Central Avenue Construction Project has significantly impacted many small businesses in downtown Middletown making it more significant for customers to shop on Small Business Saturday. Central Pastry Shop and many other stores and restaurants along Central Avenue have struggled to get customers into their stores due...
dayton.com
Crowds return to Holiday in the City after shooting
“I’m not giving up on Springfield,” one volunteer says after incident marred opening night. Visitors and volunteers returned to downtown Springfield on Saturday evening for Holiday in the City’s ice skating rink, music and lights after a shooting near where activities during Friday’s grand illumination occurred to open the annual event.
Sidney Daily News
Scholl, Siefring exchange vows
WAPAKONETA — Frances P. Scholl and Mark J. Siefring were married at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wapakoneta on Nov. 5, 2022. The ceremony was performed by officiant Mark Hoying with music and vocals by Adam Fahncke, pianist, and Rachel Post, vocalist. Their union was celebrated with friends and family following the wedding at the Knights of Columbus in Celina.
Sidney Daily News
Church members prepare for annual bake sale
NEW KNOXVILLE — Members of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church are busy preparing for their annual Christmas Bake Sale Extravaganza which is Saturday, Dec. 3, in conjunction with the village’s Hometown Christmas Celebration. Homemade noodles were made on Saturday, candy making was Tuesday evening, and members have...
Sidney Daily News
Nelson joins Holiday Evening celebration
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation’s 25th Annual Holiday Evening will take place at Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-stage event will include performances from three artists covering a variety of styles. Attendees are invited to dress in their holiday best and enjoy the music of Zach Nelson, Generations Big Band, and The Mad River Brass.
