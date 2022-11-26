Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Over 1 million lights shine during Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show
nbc15.com
Volunteers sell cheese curds for a cause at Camp Randall concessions
Executive Director of Rotary Botanical Gardens discusses what to expect at holiday lights show. The display is celebrating its 26th year with themed light displays and family-friendly animations. Over 1 million lights will shine during Rotary Botanical Gardens 2022 Holiday Light Show. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST.
stoughtonnews.com
Sons of Norway Family Christmas Event is Dec. 10
The public is welcome to join Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge for a Norwegian Family Christmas Event from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. There will be a lefse, donut and bake sale, so you can stock up on your baked goods before the holidays arrive! There will be Children’s Craft Demonstrations and Take Home Kits. Our famous “Kids Only” shopping area for kids to buy $1 gifts they can purchase for family members!
nbc15.com
Ring in the holiday cheer at the New Glarus Christkindli Market!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is here, and in New Glarus, they are already feeling merry and bright!. The New Glarus Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its second annual Christkindli, an outdoor Christmas market in downtown New Glarus. The market will feature 30 local vendors offering a...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not ready for wintertime activities yet’: Fire department in Wisconsin issues reminder after two fall through ice
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin needed to be rescued after they fell through some thin ice on a lake. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an ice rescue that happened on Cherokee Lake. The Lake Rescue Team was sent to the 1300 block of Burning Wood Way for two people who reportedly fell through thin ice on Cherokee Lake.
nbc15.com
Help fight hunger this Giving Tuesday during Share Your Holidays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Giving Tuesday is here and those who wish to donate to local charities can support those in our community who are food insecure by donating to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. This is the 27th year of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign with Second Harvest.
nbc15.com
A Monticello food pantry details the impacts donations have on a county
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Cares Food Pantry in Monticello is working to battle food insecurity in not just the town but the whole of Green County. “It’s across the county, and there are needs everywhere,” said the pantry’s director Joyce Hummel. Hummel says the pantry...
nbc15.com
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition lands in Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) -The wait is finally over for art enthusiasts as an immersive experience taking the art world by storm has put down roots in Madison. Immersive Van Gogh invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. Exhibit-goers will be immersed from head-to-toe in van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors that have been digitally recreated in the form of large-scale projections.
nbc15.com
Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong
nbc15.com
Dane Co. businesses commemorate Small Business Saturday
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - For 13 years, communities nationwide have taken the Saturday after Thanksgiving to celebrate small businesses. Small business owner and executive director of Dane Buy Local Colin Murray said an appreciation for small, local businesses is what makes Dane County so unique. “When you hear about...
nbc15.com
Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market
nbc15.com
Dane County Humane Society offers tips to pet owners this holiday season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sparkly decorations and special foods can encourage the holiday spirit but pose a danger to pets. The Dane County Humane Society (DCHS) is reminding families how to keep their pets safe throughout the holiday season. Decorations should be picked wisely, as DCHS says that sparkly decorations...
nbc15.com
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
Wisconsin football is ringing in a new era with the announcement of Luke Fickell as the next head football coach. Small businesses from around the state gather at Something Special from Wisconsin Holiday Market. This weekend, gifts from all over the state of Wisconsin were featured at the third Something...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
Channel 3000
Nitty Gritty’s fire sparks appreciation of its storied history and late founder
The recent fire that temporarily closed the Nitty Gritty on North Frances Street brought the realization that few restaurants or bars have endured in Madison longer than the Gritty, which opened Oct. 3, 1968. For longtime Madisonians, it’s impossible to think about the Nitty Gritty without remembering, too, its colorful...
Madison Fire Department asks community to help with interviews
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department will interview potential new firefighters and EMTs soon, and they want the community to be part of the process. The department said Tuesday that it is looking for community members to be part of the upcoming interview panels. Participants will pair up with an MFD chief officer and a member of Fire Fighters...
nbc15.com
Woodman’s pledges another $1 million to support Sports and Convention Center project
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Woodman’s Food Markets pledged an additional $1 million last week in support of Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center. In 2019, Woodman’s pledged $2 million to the project, which gave the company naming rights. “Over the last few years, we have all experienced an...
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested After Downtown Madison Stabbing
An arrest is made in connection with a late-night stabbing in downtown Madison. Police say they were called to the 100 block of West Main Street late Sunday night where a man was stabbed during an argument. Police say John Overshiner ran from the scene but was found nearby less...
Channel 3000
Wings are back in a big way
Chicken wings are simple, really, and yet so complex. A finger-sized palette for sauce-making sorcerers and dry-rub wizards to bring to spice-fueled life. The centerpiece of any football party or night out with friends. One of the most wonderfully messy appetizers (or, if you prefer, entrees) you’ll ever have the pleasure to gnaw.
