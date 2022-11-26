Read full article on original website
WTVC
Several multivehicle crashes on Bonny Oaks Drive involving stolen vehicle, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police confirm a stolen car was involved in a string of crashes this morning on Bonny Oaks Drive. Police on scene say an S-U-V was involved in some incident near the Waffle House on highway 58. The suspect then drove down Bonny Oaks Drive and...
WDEF
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police looking for suspect in early Sunday morning stabbing
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department are looking for a suspect after they were notified a man had been stabbed early Sunday morning. Police responded to the 1200 block of East 23rd Street. When they got there, they say they found one man who had been stabbed. Investigators say...
WTVC
Chattanooga Police search for missing woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing woman named Jasmine Pace. According to Jasmine's mother Catrina Pace, she last saw her daughter on November 22nd around 11:27 p.m. near Tremont Street. Catrina says her daughter's vehicle was found abandoned near the Signal View Condos off Mountain...
WTVC
Warren and Griffin Law Offices: Watch out for online scams
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — C. Mark Warren and John Mark Griffin talk about how the holidays are filled with online scams. The team at Warren and Griffin Law Offices shares tips on how to avoid social media scams and fake shipping notices.
WTVC
Vehicle fire reported in Apison Sunday night
Apison, Tenn. — The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in Apison Sunday night. Officials say the call was upgraded to include potential structural endangerment due to the proximity of the vehicles to a building. Engine 3 and Engine 1 were quickly able to limit the...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Stuermer to Retire from the 9-1-1 Center
Operations Director Jeff Carney to Serve as Acting Director. John Stuermer, who has been the executive director of the Hamilton County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications District since 2004, has announced his intention to retire, effective December 13, 2022. The District’s Board of Directors chose the current operations director, Jeff Carney, to serve as acting executive director, starting December 1, 2022, while a search is conducted to select a permanent executive director.
WTVC
Walker County drug dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison, DA says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County drug dealer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to District Attorney Chris Arnt. On February 7th police went to the camper of 49-year-old Jonathan Alexander on Cook Road to inquire about a wanted woman, Cheyanne Roberts, who was staying there, the DA says.
allongeorgia.com
Lafayette Man Convicted of Voter Fraud
On Wednesday November 16, 2022, William Chase, a 62-year-old man from Walker County was convicted by a Walker County jury of Forgery in the First Degree, Illegal Acts Regarding Election Documents, Unlawful Acts Regarding Elector’s Vote, Repeat Voting in Same Election. The trial began Monday, November 14th and concluded with a guilty verdict on November 16th in front of the Honorable Chief Judge Kristina Graham.
wrganews.com
Rome man charged with Battery, Simple Assault, and Theft
A 38-year-old Floyd County man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Sunday on the charges of simple assault, four counts of 3rd-degree battery, theft by taking, and cruelty to children. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dawonn Ryan Scott of a Woodward Street Rome address, allegedly “fish-hooked” a victim by placing his finger into their mouth and pulling away in a violent manner (which placed the victim in fear of their wellbeing). Police stated that the incident occurred in front of 4 children. Scott also apparently stole the victim’s phone during the incident.
WTVC
Case worker overload is impacting the well-being of local foster children, says DCS
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Department of Child Services (DCS) is working to help thousands of Tennessee children who are left to sleep in offices and hospitals. There are currently more than 9 thousand children in the foster system, and more than 800 of those children are in the Chattanooga area, according to Chambliss.
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
WDEF
Hamilton Place opens to safe, strong Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday shopping often invokes two thoughts — saving big on gifts for loved ones at Christmas or, sometimes, watching shoppers actually fight for them. Fortunately, the latter was not seen at Hamilton Place, which was prepared to keep large crowds safe as...
WTVC
The Scenic City Chorale of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ron Starnes talks about the Scenic City Chorale of Chattanooga will present a Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 4, 2022, 3:00 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1505 North Moore Road in Chattanooga. The program will offer familiar selections and some new arrangements of holiday favorites.
WTVC
Rock City Gardens' Enchanted Garden of Lights
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Warm your heart during this nighttime, family tradition as you walk through Rock City Gardens' winter wonderland. Located a quick drive from downtown Chattanooga, this magical Christmas lights experience is one of Chattanooga's memorable winter events. Stay connected with Rock City. ______________. Follow This N That...
fox5atlanta.com
Fannin County High School to host public memorial service for David Ralston
ATLANTA - Late Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives David Ralston will be laid to rest on Sunday. Funeral services are set in Blue Ridge for Ralston, who was the longest-serving sitting state house speaker in the U.S. when he died. Ralston's service is open to the public at 1 p.m. at Fannin County High School's Performing Arts Center.
WTVC
Hire local with the McMahan Law Firm
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer and Brent Burks talks about how McMahan Law Firm is a firm you can trust. Make sure to hire local, the McMahan team has handled all types of cases throughout the community and surrounding areas. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100. ______________
