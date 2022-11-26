Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Arrest Warrant Issued For Friend Of Shanquella RobinsonStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Tuesday Morning Forecast, Nov. 29, 2022
We start off a few degrees cooler this morning with 40s and 30s taking hold. Even our mountain counties are dipping into the 20s this Tuesday morning before sunrise shortly after 7 AM. The Longest Ride: Special needs student attacked …. Queen City News at 10p. Man accused of shooting,...
One killed in west Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 4500 block of Sadler Road near Fox Valley Road.
I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
Tears, Tributes: Charlotte meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over. “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
One dead after shooting at North Carolina McDonald’s
The location was close to the McDonalds in the Starmount neighborhood near 901 E. Arrowood Road.
qcnews.com
Catawba shooting on busy holiday shopping weekend
The holiday shopping weekend turned ugly when a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in Catawba, police said. The holiday shopping weekend turned ugly when a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in Catawba, police said. World Cup fans gather to support Team USA in Charlotte.
qcnews.com
Charlotte Checkers hold annual holiday Teddy Bear Toss for local children
The Charlotte Checkers held the team's annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend. Charlotte Checkers hold annual holiday Teddy Bear …. The Charlotte Checkers held the team's annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend. World Cup fans gather to support Team USA in Charlotte. Despite a scoreless tie between England and Team...
qcnews.com
Charlotte sportsplex remains closed after park ranger was shot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte-area sportsplex remains closed this week following a shooting that injured a park ranger on Sunday night. The park ranger has been identified as Patrick Barringer, 35, of Charlotte, according to the police report. The shooting occurred after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
qcnews.com
Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities confirm
A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News. QCNEWS.COM. Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities …. A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte,...
WBTV
CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation
WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops have seating. Of the nearly three thousand stops, less than 300 have a place for you to sit. But a group of young organizers decided to do something about it. Park Ranger shot while on duty in north Charlotte. Updated: 6...
qcnews.com
Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB
On the eve of Giving Tuesday, you may want to take into consideration some tips to make sure your donation is going to a legitimate place. (Nov. 28, 2022) Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB. On the eve of Giving Tuesday, you may want to take into...
WBTV
WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers. Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag. “Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long...
Tears, Tributes: TV meteorologist killed in NC copter crash remembered as dad, husband at funeral
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
WBTV
Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student
The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
Popculture
TV Meteorologist and Helicopter Pilot Die in Crash: What We Know About Jason Myers' and Chip Tayag's Deaths
Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers died in a helicopter crash last week while reporting for WBTV's CBS affiliate in Charlotte, NC, confirmed the station via Deadline. "The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board," WBTV said in a statement. "We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families." On Nov. 22, around noon, a crash occurred off Interstate 77. Chief Johnny Jennings of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police confirmed that two people, identified as Myers and Tayag, died at the scene. On Nov. 25, more details about the moments before the helicopter crash emerged, with Initial National Transportation Safety Board findings indicating the helicopter turned 360 degrees over I-77 before descending rapidly, WRAL News reported. Investigators said that the pilot did not make a Charlotte Air Tower distress call.
3 treated in separate NC overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic
Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday.
qcnews.com
Two juveniles arrested for Nov. 16 robbery/murder in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police charged two juveniles in a Nov. 16 robbery/murder of a 17-year-old man. Officials announced the charges on Nov. 29. Both juveniles face charges of:. Murder. Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Attempted Murder.
qcnews.com
Monday, November 28, Morning Weather Forecast
Sunshine will dominate the weather to start the week in Charlotte. Our next big rain-maker moves in on Wednesday. Charlotte City Council approves additional funding …. The Monday night vote was not unanimous, with a 9-to-2 vote by city leaders. Agency likely to help with arrest warrant in Shanquella …
CMPD: Man charged in homicide at east Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred at an east Charlotte apartment complex. On Oct. 23 at around 11:15 a.m., a woman was found shot and killed on Snow Lane, which is at the Heritage Park Apartments. Police said officers were called for a welfare check when they found someone who had been shot.
Comments / 1