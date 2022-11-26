ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
qcnews.com

Tuesday Morning Forecast, Nov. 29, 2022

We start off a few degrees cooler this morning with 40s and 30s taking hold. Even our mountain counties are dipping into the 20s this Tuesday morning before sunrise shortly after 7 AM. The Longest Ride: Special needs student attacked …. Queen City News at 10p. Man accused of shooting,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

I-85 Southbound reopened in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County caused miles-long backups into Belmont Tuesday. The crash near the exit to US-321 around 1 p.m. caused the initial closure of all southbound lanes. By 5 p.m., one of the lanes had reopened but delays remained.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

N.C. teen fights ‘suicide disease’

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Salem Collins was a typical teenage girl who enjoyed music and gymnastics until a rare disease took over.  “The one word I would sum it up with is ‘fear,’” said her father Jonathan Adams. “As a man, you like to fix things…so you find a problem and find a solution. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Catawba shooting on busy holiday shopping weekend

The holiday shopping weekend turned ugly when a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in Catawba, police said. The holiday shopping weekend turned ugly when a man was shot outside a Dollar General store in Catawba, police said. World Cup fans gather to support Team USA in Charlotte.
CATAWBA, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte Checkers hold annual holiday Teddy Bear Toss for local children

The Charlotte Checkers held the team's annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend. Charlotte Checkers hold annual holiday Teddy Bear …. The Charlotte Checkers held the team's annual Teddy Bear toss this weekend. World Cup fans gather to support Team USA in Charlotte. Despite a scoreless tie between England and Team...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte sportsplex remains closed after park ranger was shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte-area sportsplex remains closed this week following a shooting that injured a park ranger on Sunday night. The park ranger has been identified as Patrick Barringer, 35, of Charlotte, according to the police report. The shooting occurred after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities confirm

A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte, authorities confirm to Queen City News. QCNEWS.COM. Park ranger shot, injured in north Charlotte, authorities …. A park ranger has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in north Charlotte,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB

On the eve of Giving Tuesday, you may want to take into consideration some tips to make sure your donation is going to a legitimate place. (Nov. 28, 2022) Avoid scams this Giving Tuesday with tips from BBB. On the eve of Giving Tuesday, you may want to take into...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV remembers meteorologist Jason Myers with memorial service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in Charlotte are remembering the legacy of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers. Myers died in a helicopter crash earlier this week, along with the Pilot Chip Tayag. “Jason was just a lovable person. Whether you just met him, or whether you’ve known him for a long...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Make-a-Wish grants wish of Union County student

The bankruptcy came after months of scrutiny from a WBTV investigation and attorneys general around the country. CBS News interview provides update on Charlotte woman's death investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. The investigation into the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson continues. WBTV finds less than 10% of Charlotte bus stops...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Popculture

TV Meteorologist and Helicopter Pilot Die in Crash: What We Know About Jason Myers' and Chip Tayag's Deaths

Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers died in a helicopter crash last week while reporting for WBTV's CBS affiliate in Charlotte, NC, confirmed the station via Deadline. "The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board," WBTV said in a statement. "We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families." On Nov. 22, around noon, a crash occurred off Interstate 77. Chief Johnny Jennings of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police confirmed that two people, identified as Myers and Tayag, died at the scene. On Nov. 25, more details about the moments before the helicopter crash emerged, with Initial National Transportation Safety Board findings indicating the helicopter turned 360 degrees over I-77 before descending rapidly, WRAL News reported. Investigators said that the pilot did not make a Charlotte Air Tower distress call.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Two juveniles arrested for Nov. 16 robbery/murder in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police charged two juveniles in a Nov. 16 robbery/murder of a 17-year-old man. Officials announced the charges on Nov. 29. Both juveniles face charges of:. Murder. Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Attempted Murder.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Monday, November 28, Morning Weather Forecast

Sunshine will dominate the weather to start the week in Charlotte. Our next big rain-maker moves in on Wednesday. Charlotte City Council approves additional funding …. The Monday night vote was not unanimous, with a 9-to-2 vote by city leaders. Agency likely to help with arrest warrant in Shanquella …
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Man charged in homicide at east Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide that occurred at an east Charlotte apartment complex. On Oct. 23 at around 11:15 a.m., a woman was found shot and killed on Snow Lane, which is at the Heritage Park Apartments. Police said officers were called for a welfare check when they found someone who had been shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

