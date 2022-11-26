ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County Mosquito Control adding more traps to capture dangerous species

By Hope Salman
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aA41N_0jNzPOBB00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you’ve noticed more mosquitoes than usual this time of year, you’re not alone.

It’s why Eric Jackson and his crews at Lee County Mosquito Control are on a mission to find aedes aegypti. Those are the ones that carry dengue fever and other diseases.

Jackson said there’s been a rise in cases across Florida.

Hurricane Ian debris and pockets of water make the perfect place to lay eggs.

“Purpose is to find a baseline of the number of the aedes aegypti mosquitoes that are in this area,” said Jackson.

Crews added nearly 60 traps across neighborhoods in Edison Park, downtown, and Dean Park in Fort Myers.

Jackson told me going after aedes aegypti can be tough.

He said the small “Cryptic” insects like to hide in dark shady areas, especially near humans.

“It prefers to be around people’s homes because people are its preferred host,” said Jackson.

Once all of the traps are set, they will be tracked for months.

Then, mosquito control will decide the best way to help get rid of them.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Despite fight from residents, Dolphins Resort on Matlacha will close for good

MATLACHA, Fla. — The damage to the Dolphins Resort from Hurricane Ian is too much for the owner to build back from, the owner said. The 55+ community on Matlacha is closed for good, according to the owner of the resort, Hugh Reid. He didn’t want to speak on camera or do a formal interview with NBC2, but Reid provided information about the future of the property that has been the center of a fight to keep it open.
MATLACHA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida’s only fire truck dealership expands

David Stonitsch didn’t just grow up playing with toy fire trucks. He grew up driving real ones. Stonitch began selling fire trucks to fire departments across Florida in 2001, first from his home and now from his newly expanded South Florida Emergency Vehicles business in Fort Myers. He drove...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Weird Florida lecture is set for Nov. 29

Don’t miss out on the Cape Coral Museum of History’s next lecture featuring author and journalist Eliot Kleinberg, entitled Weird Florida, at Coral Ridge Funeral Home on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 5:30 -7 p.m. Eliot will also have books for sale and will be signing them upon request.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man wanted for murder in front of Fort Myers Restaurant

LEE COUNTY, Fla.– Hector Edgardo Perdomo, a hispanic male, is wanted by the Fort Myers Police Department for second degree murder. The Fort Myers Police Department said Perdomo shot and killed Alfredo Arvea in the parking lot of the El Patron Mexican Restaurant and Bar on Palm Beach Boulevard on Nov. 13. Perdomo shot at a second victim, who survived.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA opens second recovery center in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A second disaster recovery center has opened in Charlotte County, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday. FEMA’s additional location has now opened at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St. in Port Charlotte. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Hendry County deputies wrangle bull and cow roaming free in the area

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A bull and a cow were corralled by Hendry County deputies after being spotted roaming free in the area of 6465 County Road 78. The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the cow is black and white with an orange fly tag in one ear and a silver metal tag in the other. According to the report, the bull has no markings or tags and is solid black.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Forecast: Sultry south; not-so-bad north

We have a cold front over Collier County tonight, which will stall. At the surface, a northeast wind is driving in some less humid air, at least to our northern communities of Southwest Florida. In southern areas, like Collier, the drier air doesn’t get all the way in. So, we’re...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy