ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
greenepublishing.com

Pair of Cowboys sign letters of intent

On Thursday, Nov. 17, two Madison County High School (MCHS) baseball players signed letters of intent to take their baseball skills to the next level. JD Bryan and Kyler Richie both signed their letters during a ceremony in front of friends, teammates and family in the MCHS Media Center. Bryan...
MADISON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee store robbed Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location

Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man punches victim, threatens him with knife at café

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he threatened to kill someone with a knife at a café. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Albert Albritton, 50, on Monday night. Officers say Albritton got into an argument with the victim who he accused of stealing something of his at a café.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her. According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”
NEWBERRY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy