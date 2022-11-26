Read full article on original website
greenepublishing.com
Pair of Cowboys sign letters of intent
On Thursday, Nov. 17, two Madison County High School (MCHS) baseball players signed letters of intent to take their baseball skills to the next level. JD Bryan and Kyler Richie both signed their letters during a ceremony in front of friends, teammates and family in the MCHS Media Center. Bryan...
WSVN-TV
Florida teen who lost leg after shark attack bounces back, cheers 1st football game of senior season
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — From a difficult recovery in the hospital to cheerleading, the teenage victim of a horrifying shark attack in North Florida is bouncing back. Seventeen-year-old Addison Bethea lost her right leg following the June 30 attack off Keaton Beach, near the Florida Panhandle. “I know...
One killed, four injured in shooting at FAMU basketball court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — UPDATE (10 p.m.): A spokesperson for FAMU said the initial belief is that none of the victims in a deadly shooting on campus were students at the university. The shooting killed one man and sent four to the hospital, according to police. FAMU and TPD continue...
Florida A&M University Police, Tallahassee Police investigating fatal shooting
The Florida A&M University Police Department and the Tallahassee Police Department are investigating a shooting incident.
WCTV
Tallahassee store robbed Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are searching for the person who allegedly robbed the On the Mark Food Store Monday evening. According to a Watch Commander with TPD, it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Orange Avenue. Police said no weapon was...
fordauthority.com
Ford’s Garage Expansion Continues With Gainesville Location
Ford’s Garage – a restaurant loaded with cool bits and pieces of Blue Oval memorabilia – has expanded rapidly over the past several years, opening locations in Dearborn, Michigan, several throughout Florida – including one right at a dealership – and has many more planned for the future, including a site in Tennessee and four additional locations in the Detroit Metro area. However, Ford’s Garage isn’t done growing by a long shot, and is now set to open another location in Gainesville, Florida on November 30th, according to The Gainesville Sun.
Florida Family Day Celebration held at FAMU Way
Community organizations hosted the Second annual Florida Family Day Celebration at FAMU Way on Friday. It's all about the importance of family, togetherness, and support.
WCJB
Gainesville man punches victim, threatens him with knife at café
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he threatened to kill someone with a knife at a café. Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Albert Albritton, 50, on Monday night. Officers say Albritton got into an argument with the victim who he accused of stealing something of his at a café.
WCJB
Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her. According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”
WCTV
Tallahassee, Leon Co. hold community family day celebration
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee and Leon County held a community family day celebration at Anita Favors Plaza Friday. Dozens of families in attendance able to share time together for the day designated as family day by both the city and county in 2021. The community led event gives families...
WCJB
Police search for suspect after a stabbing at Gainesville homeless camp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 5:30 on Monday evening, officers responded to a stabbing at a homeless camp near the I-75 northbound ramp at Archer Road. Officers say two people got into an argument, and then one stabbed the other in the neck twice. The victim was taken to a...
