wcti12.com
Crystal Coast holiday flotilla to take place December 3rd
Crystal Coast — According to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, The Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla will return for its 30th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The annual parade of decorated vessels can be seen December 3rd, 2022, starting around 5:30 PM along...
newbernnow.com
Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert
By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
carolinacoastonline.com
County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids
BEAUFORT — About 360 Carteret County public school third-graders got early Christmas gifts Monday when they received free bicycles and helmets through the Bikes for Kids Foundation. GALLERY: County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids. Third-graders from Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville deploys holiday shopping task force
JACKSONVILLE, Onlsow County — Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season, and will wrap up on December 31st. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the Holiday Task Force is a proactive approach to deter crime and keep shoppers safe. The Holiday Shopping Task Force...
wcti12.com
Big Rock Foundation donates $1 million to various charities for second-straight year
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — For the second year in a row, the Big Rock Foundation has contributed $1 million to various charities in Carteret County and beyond. “With the phenomenal success of the tournaments, we are blessed to be able to make such a significant impact on our community through tournament participation, sponsor support, and retail sales.” said Big Rock Executive Director Madison Struyk.
wcti12.com
Police continuing search for missing person in river
NEW BERN, Craven County — The search continues for a second person believed to be missing in the Neuse River in Craven County. Late Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, crews recovered a car and a woman's body from the river. Three boat crews have been searching for a missing man....
carolinacoastonline.com
Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway
CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
wcti12.com
Camp Lejeune security upgrades result in gate closure
Security upgrades to the Camp Johnson Gate will require a full closure beginning December 5th at 6 PM through January 20th at 6 PM. To access Camp Johnson, personnel traveling on NC-24 should use the Wilson Gate entry. Once through the Wilson Gate, drivers should continue down Wilson Boulevard before...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27
William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
wcti12.com
Swansboro traffic movement altered
According to the NCDOT, the traffic movement along the Causeway in Swansboro will be altered on November 28th, 2022, to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The center turn lane will be removed and West bound traffic will be shifted over. Construction is expected to last through Spring of 2023.
wcti12.com
Body recovered after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road
NEW BERN, Craven County — On November 28th, a body was recovered in Craven County after a car went off a boat ramp on West Craven Middle School Road. Craven County Emergency Management first discovered the vehicle and crews have been on scene for much of the day, searching the Neuse River for the car that went off the boat ramp.
wcti12.com
Pitt County bridge repairs require detours
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, repairs to the Mozingo Road bridge over Interstate 587 will require a short overnight detour for westbound drivers for the week of November 28th, 2022. This detour is scheduled to begin on November 28th and run through...
wcti12.com
Two injured in Black Friday shooting at Greenville Mall, shoppers back active for weekend
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Friday night, Nov. 25, 2022, police officers responded to a shots fired call at the Greenville Mall. Two people were shot and injured and Saturday, the mall re-opened and customers were back ready to shop. The search for a suspect is still ongoing and police...
wcti12.com
Greene Central High School mourns the loss of Jah'tayvious Edwards
Greene County — On November 26th, a senior at Greene Central High School passed away last night in a car accident. Jah’tayvious Edwards was a senior at Greene Central High School and a football player for the Rams. The school on Saturday confirmed his passing,. we ask that...
WNCT
Greenville Mall reopens, victims identified, search for suspect continues
The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning after a shooting there Friday night sent two men to the hospital. More details on the shooting have also been released by Greenville Police. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr spoke with some of those who were in the mall Friday when the shooting happened. Greenville...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County marriages
The following marriages were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/06, Ashley Dawn Ferguson to Kevin Dwayne Toteno. 10/13, Marilian Pamela Lara to William Tyler Adams. 10/10, Tierra Kashauna Jones to Bryan Antonio Simmons. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 10/05, Kayla Elizabeth Baysden to Larry...
wcti12.com
Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder
KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
Suspect arrested, charged in NC mall shooting that injured two
A suspect who police said shot two men Friday night inside a North Carolina mall has been arrested and is facing charges.
WITN
Greene Central football player killed in crash
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
