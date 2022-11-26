ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

wcti12.com

Crystal Coast holiday flotilla to take place December 3rd

Crystal Coast — According to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, The Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla will return for its 30th year along the Morehead City and Beaufort waterfronts. The annual parade of decorated vessels can be seen December 3rd, 2022, starting around 5:30 PM along...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
newbernnow.com

Jennifer Licko is Returning to New Bern for Celtic Christmas Concert

By popular demand, Jennifer Licko’s Celtic Christmas Concert and her band of award-winning Celtic musicians are returning to New Bern this holiday season. Tickets are available at here for the 7 p.m. Dec. 14 concert at Cullman Hall. Audiences can expect to hear familiar Christmas carols with a Celtic...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids

BEAUFORT — About 360 Carteret County public school third-graders got early Christmas gifts Monday when they received free bicycles and helmets through the Bikes for Kids Foundation. GALLERY: County third-graders get early Christmas surprise through Bikes for Kids. Third-graders from Atlantic Elementary School, Smyrna Elementary School, Harkers Island Elementary...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville deploys holiday shopping task force

JACKSONVILLE, Onlsow County — Jacksonville Police Holiday Shopping Task Force has returned for the holiday season, and will wrap up on December 31st. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, the Holiday Task Force is a proactive approach to deter crime and keep shoppers safe. The Holiday Shopping Task Force...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Big Rock Foundation donates $1 million to various charities for second-straight year

MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — For the second year in a row, the Big Rock Foundation has contributed $1 million to various charities in Carteret County and beyond. “With the phenomenal success of the tournaments, we are blessed to be able to make such a significant impact on our community through tournament participation, sponsor support, and retail sales.” said Big Rock Executive Director Madison Struyk.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Police continuing search for missing person in river

NEW BERN, Craven County — The search continues for a second person believed to be missing in the Neuse River in Craven County. Late Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, crews recovered a car and a woman's body from the river. Three boat crews have been searching for a missing man....
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Living shoreline work in White Oak River along Highway 24 causes traffic configuration change on Swansboro causeway

CEDAR POINT — Traffic patterns on the causeway on Highway 24 in Swansboro, just west of Cedar Point, are about to change. The center turn lane will be removed and west-bound traffic will be shifted over to use the turn lane as one of the two west-bound lanes to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The construction and the change in the traffic pattern are expected to last through spring of 2023.
SWANSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Camp Lejeune security upgrades result in gate closure

Security upgrades to the Camp Johnson Gate will require a full closure beginning December 5th at 6 PM through January 20th at 6 PM. To access Camp Johnson, personnel traveling on NC-24 should use the Wilson Gate entry. Once through the Wilson Gate, drivers should continue down Wilson Boulevard before...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov, 25, 26 & 27

William Earl Hill Sr., 87, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Charles "Frank"...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Swansboro traffic movement altered

According to the NCDOT, the traffic movement along the Causeway in Swansboro will be altered on November 28th, 2022, to accommodate construction of a living shoreline. The center turn lane will be removed and West bound traffic will be shifted over. Construction is expected to last through Spring of 2023.
SWANSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County bridge repairs require detours

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, repairs to the Mozingo Road bridge over Interstate 587 will require a short overnight detour for westbound drivers for the week of November 28th, 2022. This detour is scheduled to begin on November 28th and run through...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

neusenews.com

Lenoir County marriages

The following marriages were filed with the Lenoir County Register of Deeds:. 10/06, Ashley Dawn Ferguson to Kevin Dwayne Toteno. 10/13, Marilian Pamela Lara to William Tyler Adams. 10/10, Tierra Kashauna Jones to Bryan Antonio Simmons. 9/23, Tayler Michelle Simison to John Logan Floyd. 10/05, Kayla Elizabeth Baysden to Larry...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested in Georgia in connection to Kinston murder

KINSTON, Lenoir County — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, members of the Kinston Police Department obtained a warrant for arrest for Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston for his involvement in the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. On Monday, November 28th, 2022, Darden was apprehended by the Jones...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Greene Central football player killed in crash

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene Central High School football player is dead after an automobile crash this weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page. The post refers to Jah’Tayvious Edwards as a leader and great teammate to all. Coach Jay Wilson tells WITN Edwards was “always...
SNOW HILL, NC

