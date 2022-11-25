Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
WCJB
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 organizations in North Central Florida have partnered to bring a 1.8-mile long Christmas light display to their community. Guests can enjoy the days leading up to Christmas by cruising through the Ocala Christmas Light Spectacular at Florida Horse Park. The drive-through is organized by St....
WCJB
First ever Autumn Harvest Festival and Market held in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Downtown Market held its first Autumn Festival and Market Sunday. More than 50 vendors brought crafts and goods to sell to customers in the area. Goods for sale ranged from jewelry to plants to pottery. Bounce houses were provided for kids by Central Florida...
WCJB
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
WCJB
Thousands of people headed to the 2022 Craft Festival to support local artists
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -While Black Friday and small business Saturday came to an end, many people still had a chance to support artists at the annual Craft Festival. For more than 20 years, thousands of people have come to the festival at the Stephen O’Connell Center. “I think I...
mycbs4.com
Postal service letter carriers robbed in Palatka
Putnam County — The U.S. Postal Service says two employees were robbed by an armed suspect recently in Palatka. The USPS says the first robbery happened on November 17th, when a letter carrier was robbed by an armed suspect near N 18th Street and Ocean Street in Palatka. The...
Daily News
Bruce W. Clarke
Mr. Bruce W. Clarke was 92 years young at heart. He passed peacefully on November 5, 2022. Bruce was born in Mullins, West Virginia, on September 28, 1930, to Norman and Jeanette Clarke. He enjoyed long mountain walks in the woods with his father and brother learning about plants and...
Daily News
Downtown road repairs get bumpy start
Palatka’s long-anticipated St. Johns Avenue Streetscape Project met excitement from city staff as well as frustration from downtown business owners as a construction crew broke ground this week. …
Daily News
Restoration project granted $5,000
A longtime piece of Palatka history is on its way to a potential upgrade thanks to grant money from a state nonprofit organization. Last week, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation awarded the Putnam County Historical Society $5,000 to preserve Noah’s Ark, a steamboat built in 1930, according to the trust.
Daily News
Janis K. Stuckey
Janis Kay Stucky, 74, of Orange Park, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Food bank merger announced
Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the region’s largest hunger relief network, is set to expand into Marion County by merging with First Step Food Bank, Inc., based in Ocala, which has served the community since 1992. First Step Food Bank works in partnership with 48 food pantries...
Daily News
Joseph D. Sisk
Joseph Daniel Sisk, 32, of Ocala and Fort McCoy, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
ocala-news.com
Male Cardinal At Whispering Sands In Ocala
This happy cardinal was spotted singing outside a window at Whispering Sands in Ocala. He’s usually partnered with a blue jay friend. Thanks to Chinao Fletcher for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Daily News
Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs
Ms. Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs, 62, of Palatka, answered her heavenly call Friday, November 25, 2022, at Solaris HealthCare, Palatka. Arrangements Are Entrusted To E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
Mysterious structure unearthed by erosion in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Leaders in Volusia County are looking into a mystery. Erosion from Hurricane Nicole has unearthed a mysterious structure on the beach. Photos taken in the Daytona Beach Shores area show several pieces of debris in long rows. County officials were alerted to the debris...
Daily News
Richard C. Scott
Richard Claude Scott, 83, of East Palatka, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital following an extended illness. He was a native of Syracuse, NY, and had lived in Florida during the winter months since 1999, moving to Putnam County permanently 2 years ago. Richard was of the Methodist faith and had worked as a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter.
Mystery structure found on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
WCJB
Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction
A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction. Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.
Daily News
William E. “Bubby” McDonald
William Earnie “Bubby” McDonald, 49, of Palatka, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. He was a native and lifelong resident of Palatka and was of the Baptist faith. Bubby had worked in the construction industry for many years and most recently worked for Nellie Property Investments. He was an avid fan of the Florida Gators and NASCAR’s Jimmy Johnson. Bubby enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time aggravating his family. He never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.
