Palatka, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
PALM COAST, FL
WCJB

First ever Autumn Harvest Festival and Market held in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Downtown Market held its first Autumn Festival and Market Sunday. More than 50 vendors brought crafts and goods to sell to customers in the area. Goods for sale ranged from jewelry to plants to pottery. Bounce houses were provided for kids by Central Florida...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The biggest equestrian venue in Ocala is turning the horse capital of the world into a winter wonderland. The World Equestrian Center has more than one million lights glistening as Christmas cheer spreads throughout the event. The grand plaza is also decked with holiday décor, along...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Postal service letter carriers robbed in Palatka

Putnam County — The U.S. Postal Service says two employees were robbed by an armed suspect recently in Palatka. The USPS says the first robbery happened on November 17th, when a letter carrier was robbed by an armed suspect near N 18th Street and Ocean Street in Palatka. The...
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Bruce W. Clarke

Mr. Bruce W. Clarke was 92 years young at heart. He passed peacefully on November 5, 2022. Bruce was born in Mullins, West Virginia, on September 28, 1930, to Norman and Jeanette Clarke. He enjoyed long mountain walks in the woods with his father and brother learning about plants and...
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Daily News

Downtown road repairs get bumpy start

Palatka’s long-anticipated St. Johns Avenue Streetscape Project met excitement from city staff as well as frustration from downtown business owners as a construction crew broke ground this week. …
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Restoration project granted $5,000

A longtime piece of Palatka history is on its way to a potential upgrade thanks to grant money from a state nonprofit organization. Last week, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation awarded the Putnam County Historical Society $5,000 to preserve Noah’s Ark, a steamboat built in 1930, according to the trust.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Janis K. Stuckey

Janis Kay Stucky, 74, of Orange Park, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Ocala Gazette

Food bank merger announced

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, the region’s largest hunger relief network, is set to expand into Marion County by merging with First Step Food Bank, Inc., based in Ocala, which has served the community since 1992. First Step Food Bank works in partnership with 48 food pantries...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Joseph D. Sisk

Joseph Daniel Sisk, 32, of Ocala and Fort McCoy, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Male Cardinal At Whispering Sands In Ocala

This happy cardinal was spotted singing outside a window at Whispering Sands in Ocala. He’s usually partnered with a blue jay friend. Thanks to Chinao Fletcher for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Daily News

Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs

Ms. Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs, 62, of Palatka, answered her heavenly call Friday, November 25, 2022, at Solaris HealthCare, Palatka. Arrangements Are Entrusted To E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Richard C. Scott

Richard Claude Scott, 83, of East Palatka, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital following an extended illness. He was a native of Syracuse, NY, and had lived in Florida during the winter months since 1999, moving to Putnam County permanently 2 years ago. Richard was of the Methodist faith and had worked as a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter.
EAST PALATKA, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mystery structure found on Florida beach

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole along Florida’s Atlantic coast has revealed a mysterious structure in Volusia County. Volusia Beaches shared photos with WFTV’s Mike Springer, which show objects sticking out of the sand on Daytona Beach Shores. The photos show pieces...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235. The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another. Both sites were recently annexed...
NEWBERRY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested at Walmart blames Black Friday theft on recent eviction

A Fruitland Park woman arrested at the Walmart in Summerfield blamed the theft of $355 in merchandise on her recent eviction. Bevals Aleen Hinton, 45, went to the store on Black Friday and loaded $424 worth of merchandise into her shopping cart, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded to the self-checkout lane and scanned $74 worth of merchandise. She paid for that merchandise and proceeded to roll the cart to the exit without paying for the other items, which were mostly food and household products.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
Daily News

William E. “Bubby” McDonald

William Earnie “Bubby” McDonald, 49, of Palatka, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. He was a native and lifelong resident of Palatka and was of the Baptist faith. Bubby had worked in the construction industry for many years and most recently worked for Nellie Property Investments. He was an avid fan of the Florida Gators and NASCAR’s Jimmy Johnson. Bubby enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time aggravating his family. He never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.
PALATKA, FL

