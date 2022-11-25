Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily News
Joseph D. Sisk
Joseph Daniel Sisk, 32, of Ocala and Fort McCoy, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Daily News
Richard C. Scott
Richard Claude Scott, 83, of East Palatka, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital following an extended illness. He was a native of Syracuse, NY, and had lived in Florida during the winter months since 1999, moving to Putnam County permanently 2 years ago. Richard was of the Methodist faith and had worked as a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter.
Daily News
Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs
Ms. Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs, 62, of Palatka, answered her heavenly call Friday, November 25, 2022, at Solaris HealthCare, Palatka. Arrangements Are Entrusted To E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
Daily News
Paul E. Bishop
Paul E. Bishop, 93, of Interlachen, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Life Care Center at Wells Crossing in Orange Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Daily News
Janis K. Stuckey
Janis Kay Stucky, 74, of Orange Park, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Daily News
Restoration project granted $5,000
A longtime piece of Palatka history is on its way to a potential upgrade thanks to grant money from a state nonprofit organization. Last week, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation awarded the Putnam County Historical Society $5,000 to preserve Noah’s Ark, a steamboat built in 1930, according to the trust.
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 112922
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 2022-CA-63 FRED KATZ and BRENDA K. KATZ, AS CO-TRUSTEES OF THE FRED KATZ AND BRENDA K. KATZ REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT, U/T/D FEBRUARY 26, 1997; et al., Plaintiffs,. vs. BROWNS LANE HOLDINGS CORP.,...
Daily News
Fatima E. Negron
Fatima Elconida Negron, 85, of Interlachen, entered the sunset of life on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel.
Daily News
Downtown road repairs get bumpy start
Palatka’s long-anticipated St. Johns Avenue Streetscape Project met excitement from city staff as well as frustration from downtown business owners as a construction crew broke ground this week. …
Daily News
Brenda L. McMillon
Brenda Lee McMillon, 60, of Crescent City, entered the sunset of life on Friday, October 28, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel.
Daily News
Prep Soccer: An Unusual Deadlock
Though playing a player up in 2nd half, Interlachen can’t score on Lake Weir. For just over a half of soccer, Interlachen Junior-Senior High School’s girls team played one player up due to a red card suffered by a Lake Weir High player late in the first half. That didn’t help…
Daily News
Prep roundup: Panthers score 5 goals in 20 minutes, topple Rams
The Palatka Junior-Senior High School boys soccer team held a 3-1 lead when the first-half water break came about. In the final 20 minutes of the half, the Panthers were within a goal of a mercy-rule…
