Richard Claude Scott, 83, of East Palatka, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital following an extended illness. He was a native of Syracuse, NY, and had lived in Florida during the winter months since 1999, moving to Putnam County permanently 2 years ago. Richard was of the Methodist faith and had worked as a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter.

EAST PALATKA, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO