Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Amtrak train involved in deadly crash near Rushville

ARLINGTON, Ind. — Two people are dead after a weekend crash in Rush County. The Rush County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 a.m. Sunday about a crash involving an SUV and an Amtrak passenger train in Arlington, Indiana. Police said William B. Sanders II, 24,...
RUSH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced deceased shortly after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 airlifted to the hospital after a Parke Co. crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A single-car crash required one person to be airlifted to a local hospital. Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole confirmed that the single-car crash happened late Saturday night and closed Highway 36 in Parke County near Billie Creek Village. The driver of the car had to be extricated from the vehicle […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man during a robbery near a homeless camp along the White River. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony murder for the death of Meliton […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

U.S. Highway 36 reopens after serious crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A serious single-vehicle crash shut down part of U.S. Highway 36 late Saturday. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 10 p.m. near Billie Creek Village. Sheriff Justin Cole tells News 10 the driver was trapped and extricated. He was then airlifted to...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District responded to the 9000 block of West State Road 45 Tuesday after a report of a structure Fire. When firefighters arrived they found a partially collapsed barn engulfed in flames. They requested additional manpower and tanker support from Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department in Greene County. An IU Lifeline ambulance and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

VIDEO: Flames erupt after truck hits near east side overpass

INDIANAPOLIS — A massive gust of flames was captured on security cameras after a dump truck hit an overpass on the near east side of Indianapolis, causing an impact so powerful it appeared to shake nearby buildings. The truck hit a bridge over E. New York Street with an 11’8″ clearance just before 8 a.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man injured in overnight shooting at vacant home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday after a man was hurt in a shooting at a vacant home on the city’s east side. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a man shot at in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. That’s a residential area just off of New York Street between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Pilot deploys parachute to land disabled plane in Indiana

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane escaped injury Friday when the aircraft made an emergency landing using a large parachute to descend before landing in a suburban Indianapolis pond, police said. The plane landed Friday morning along the edge of a pond near the Indianapolis Regional Airport in Hancock County, […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range

A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
wrtv.com

Man shot, killed early Sunday morning on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers found the victim around 3 a.m. near the intersection of E. 18th St. and Ludlow Ave, which is near the intersection of 18th Street and Massachusetts Avenue. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

