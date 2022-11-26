Read full article on original website
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
New Britain Herald
Christmas crafts and creations fly home with shoppers of local fairs
Holiday shopping season has begun, and shoppers picked up all the handmade and unique gifts they could get their hands on at several holiday fairs over the weekend. One of the biggest and most well-attended was the Holiday Craft Fair Show at the Aqua Turf in Southington, which featured over 200 vendors. Run by Mike and Pats’ New England Craft Shows, this one has been going on for more than two decades.
Eyewitness News
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - We are at the end of the holiday weekend and some people are looking at a long drive home. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post-Thanksgiving traffic. “We always leave...
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
granbydrummer.com
Festive Christmas light displays are an annual drive-by tradition
When December rolls around, many families make a tradition of driving around to see the spectacular Christmas lights in town. One home in West Granby that has garnered attention for the past several years is that of Granby native John Ridel. The “Christmas lights guy” has delighted passers-by with his home’s ever-expanding light display at 165 West Granby Road (see his 2021 display below).
Mystic residents remember string of historic fires after Seaport Marine building burns to the ground
MYSTIC, Conn. — Mystic officials are investigating after a massive fire burned one of the Seaport Marine buildings to the ground Sunday night. The fire happened around 9P.M. near Washington and Cottrell streets, just south of the Main St. drawbridge. Mystic residents say their small town is known for...
milfordmirror.com
Number of CT families seeking fuel assistance 'just unbelievable'
As state lawmakers prepared to return to Hartford Monday to consider more funding for energy assistance programs, social service organizations in Connecticut are reporting an increase in people seeking help paying their heating bills this winter. Joanne Balaschak, director of energy programs at New Opportunities, Inc., in Waterbury, said the...
Train hits car, 2 injured in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The area of Grand Avenue at East Street in New Haven is closed after a seven-car freight train hit a motor vehicle with two people in it. New Haven police and New Haven fire are at the scene. The injuries of the people in the...
wutv29.com
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
Cement mixer falls through floor of Danbury parking garage
DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday, and left one person injured. Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street. The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete...
New Haven to host 'Guns to Gardens' gun buyback event
NEW HAVEN, Conn — The City of New Haven will participate in the Annual "Guns to Gardens" National Gun Buyback Day event this Saturday. The New Haven Police Department said that an average of 100 Americans a day die from gun violence. The buyback event is part of a larger national effort in over 30 locations on the same day. Law enforcement, gun violence prevention organizations, and faith-based groups partner for the event.
First responders hold honorary hockey game for fallen Bristol officers ahead of family puck drop
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders from 18 departments across Connecticut and Massachusetts held an honorary hockey game Saturday at the XL Center for Bristol Police Officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, both shot and killed in October in the line of duty. DeMonte's pregnant wife, Laura, dropped...
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
hk-now.com
Sunday Morning Sights in the Skies Over Higganum
(November 27, 2022) — Frequent contributor Phil Devlin captured these images on the morning of November 27, 2022 at 6:50 a.m., taken from Christian Hill Road and the Methodist Church on Route 154. He contacted WFSB-TV and learned that these are an unusual formation of mammatus clouds, which are...
