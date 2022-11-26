Douglas' 18 lead Prairie View A&M past Arkansas State 67-59

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — William Douglas had 18 points in Prairie View A&M's 67-59 victory over Arkansas State on Friday night.

Douglas added nine rebounds for the Panthers (4-2). Jeremiah Gambrell scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 14, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc. Hegel Augustin recorded 11 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Markise Davis led the way for the Red Wolves (3-3) with 15 points. Malcolm Farrington added 15 points and two steals for Arkansas State. In addition, Caleb Fields finished with 14 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .