Palatka, FL

Richard C. Scott

Richard Claude Scott, 83, of East Palatka, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital following an extended illness. He was a native of Syracuse, NY, and had lived in Florida during the winter months since 1999, moving to Putnam County permanently 2 years ago. Richard was of the Methodist faith and had worked as a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter.
EAST PALATKA, FL
Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs

Ms. Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs, 62, of Palatka, answered her heavenly call Friday, November 25, 2022, at Solaris HealthCare, Palatka. Arrangements Are Entrusted To E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
PALATKA, FL
Paul E. Bishop

Paul E. Bishop, 93, of Interlachen, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Life Care Center at Wells Crossing in Orange Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
INTERLACHEN, FL
William E. “Bubby” McDonald

William Earnie “Bubby” McDonald, 49, of Palatka, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. He was a native and lifelong resident of Palatka and was of the Baptist faith. Bubby had worked in the construction industry for many years and most recently worked for Nellie Property Investments. He was an avid fan of the Florida Gators and NASCAR’s Jimmy Johnson. Bubby enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time aggravating his family. He never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.
PALATKA, FL
Bruce W. Clarke

Mr. Bruce W. Clarke was 92 years young at heart. He passed peacefully on November 5, 2022. Bruce was born in Mullins, West Virginia, on September 28, 1930, to Norman and Jeanette Clarke. He enjoyed long mountain walks in the woods with his father and brother learning about plants and...
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Janis K. Stuckey

Janis Kay Stucky, 74, of Orange Park, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Joseph D. Sisk

Joseph Daniel Sisk, 32, of Ocala and Fort McCoy, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
OCALA, FL
Restoration project granted $5,000

A longtime piece of Palatka history is on its way to a potential upgrade thanks to grant money from a state nonprofit organization. Last week, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation awarded the Putnam County Historical Society $5,000 to preserve Noah’s Ark, a steamboat built in 1930, according to the trust.
PALATKA, FL
Fatima E. Negron

Fatima Elconida Negron, 85, of Interlachen, entered the sunset of life on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel.
INTERLACHEN, FL

