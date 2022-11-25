William Earnie “Bubby” McDonald, 49, of Palatka, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. He was a native and lifelong resident of Palatka and was of the Baptist faith. Bubby had worked in the construction industry for many years and most recently worked for Nellie Property Investments. He was an avid fan of the Florida Gators and NASCAR’s Jimmy Johnson. Bubby enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time aggravating his family. He never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.

PALATKA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO