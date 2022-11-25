Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man finds pricey $40K platinum diamond ring on the beach: successfully locates rightful owner and returns the ringTracey FollySaint Augustine, FL
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Related
City of Jacksonville opens applications for rent and utility assistance totaling $3 million
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville will reopen rental and utility assistance applications to allocate $3.3 million of federal funds, according to a press release. The program is intended to help people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2021, the city has distributed more than $62.6 million...
Daily News
Restoration project granted $5,000
A longtime piece of Palatka history is on its way to a potential upgrade thanks to grant money from a state nonprofit organization. Last week, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation awarded the Putnam County Historical Society $5,000 to preserve Noah’s Ark, a steamboat built in 1930, according to the trust.
Action News Jax
Jax announces details on how to apply for emergency rental and utility assistance program
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has distributed over $62.6 million of federal funds since March 2021. Those funds have been used for rent and utility assistance to Duval County residents unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
Daily News
Downtown road repairs get bumpy start
Palatka’s long-anticipated St. Johns Avenue Streetscape Project met excitement from city staff as well as frustration from downtown business owners as a construction crew broke ground this week. …
Action News Jax
JFRD: Fire reported at Tasty Fish & Chicken in Lake Forest area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are responding to a fire at Tasty Fish & Chicken at Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue. According to a tweet by JFRD, crews were dispatched at around 7:01 a.m. to a commercial structure fire. Action News Jax has a news crew...
Daily News
Richard C. Scott
Richard Claude Scott, 83, of East Palatka, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital following an extended illness. He was a native of Syracuse, NY, and had lived in Florida during the winter months since 1999, moving to Putnam County permanently 2 years ago. Richard was of the Methodist faith and had worked as a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter.
Daily News
Janis K. Stuckey
Janis Kay Stucky, 74, of Orange Park, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Daily News
Paul E. Bishop
Paul E. Bishop, 93, of Interlachen, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Life Care Center at Wells Crossing in Orange Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Action News Jax
Clay County leaders propose fees to accommodate growing population, uphold service standards
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors in Clay County are weighing in on a proposed set of fees that the county says would help it to accommodate a rapidly growing population. A workshop on Monday broke down several impact fees that would cover the expansion of different services to continue to meet the needs of neighbors.
Daily News
Joseph D. Sisk
Joseph Daniel Sisk, 32, of Ocala and Fort McCoy, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Jacksonville will get $5.5M to build railway track at Cecil Field
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday $5.5 million will be awarded to the city of Jacksonville to construct a new railway system at Cecil Airport. DeSantis said the project will bring new jobs and more money to the community. The funds come from the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund.
Action News Jax
Jacksonville Transportation Authority wants input from Clay County residents
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Jacksonville Transportation Authority created a survey to help Clay County residents have a better public transportation system. For resident who would like to put their input can go on this survey. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
Daily News
Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs
Ms. Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs, 62, of Palatka, answered her heavenly call Friday, November 25, 2022, at Solaris HealthCare, Palatka. Arrangements Are Entrusted To E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Josephine restaurant opens Nov. 30 in Avondale
Avondale will host a new Italian-American restaurant Nov. 30 when Josephine opens at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in the former Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar space. Josephine is named after owner Josh Floyd’s grandmother. Floyd bought Barrique from the former owners, who said they were retiring. He declined to...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida
At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
Police: Man crushed between truck and trailer in Maxwell House parking lot
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed when he was caught between a truck and trailer in the parking lot of the Maxwell House Coffee Company Building in Downtown Jacksonville, police said. First responders were dispatched to the parking lot around 11:35 a.m. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department...
Action News Jax
Crash on US-1 blocks all lanes, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are blocked after a crash on U.S.-1 at Racetrack Road. According to a tweet by FDOT, drivers in the area are being told to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible. Action News Jax’s...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns River glows bright during Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Despite concerns about possible rain, boaters lit up the St. Johns River on Saturday for the annual Light Boat Parade. Thousands of people filled the Southbank to see the boats and fireworks light up the St. Johns River. Boats of all sizes sported decorations of all...
Daily News
Putnam County Legal Notices 112922
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 2022-CA-63 FRED KATZ and BRENDA K. KATZ, AS CO-TRUSTEES OF THE FRED KATZ AND BRENDA K. KATZ REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT, U/T/D FEBRUARY 26, 1997; et al., Plaintiffs,. vs. BROWNS LANE HOLDINGS CORP.,...
Daily News
Fatima E. Negron
Fatima Elconida Negron, 85, of Interlachen, entered the sunset of life on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel.
Comments / 0