Palatka, FL

Restoration project granted $5,000

A longtime piece of Palatka history is on its way to a potential upgrade thanks to grant money from a state nonprofit organization. Last week, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation awarded the Putnam County Historical Society $5,000 to preserve Noah’s Ark, a steamboat built in 1930, according to the trust.
Daily News

Downtown road repairs get bumpy start

Palatka’s long-anticipated St. Johns Avenue Streetscape Project met excitement from city staff as well as frustration from downtown business owners as a construction crew broke ground this week. …
Action News Jax

JFRD: Fire reported at Tasty Fish & Chicken in Lake Forest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are responding to a fire at Tasty Fish & Chicken at Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue. According to a tweet by JFRD, crews were dispatched at around 7:01 a.m. to a commercial structure fire. Action News Jax has a news crew...
Daily News

Richard C. Scott

Richard Claude Scott, 83, of East Palatka, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital following an extended illness. He was a native of Syracuse, NY, and had lived in Florida during the winter months since 1999, moving to Putnam County permanently 2 years ago. Richard was of the Methodist faith and had worked as a carpenter for many years. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid hunter.
Daily News

Janis K. Stuckey

Janis Kay Stucky, 74, of Orange Park, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Haven Hospice Custead Care Center in Orange Park. Arrangements will be announced by Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Daily News

Paul E. Bishop

Paul E. Bishop, 93, of Interlachen, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Life Care Center at Wells Crossing in Orange Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Daily News

Joseph D. Sisk

Joseph Daniel Sisk, 32, of Ocala and Fort McCoy, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Daily News

Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs

Ms. Roberta “Boosie” Gibbs, 62, of Palatka, answered her heavenly call Friday, November 25, 2022, at Solaris HealthCare, Palatka. Arrangements Are Entrusted To E.W. Lawson & Son Funeral Home.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Josephine restaurant opens Nov. 30 in Avondale

Avondale will host a new Italian-American restaurant Nov. 30 when Josephine opens at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in the former Barrique Kitchen & Wine Bar space. Josephine is named after owner Josh Floyd’s grandmother. Floyd bought Barrique from the former owners, who said they were retiring. He declined to...
flaglernewsweekly.com

A Ballet of Boats: 2022 Holiday Boat Parade Holds Record as Largest Community Boat Parade in Florida

At about five o’clock, it begins: a sedate drift of boats scattering lights across the water in Palm Coast’s Cimarron Basin. It is the beginning of the Palm Coast Boat Parade, this year on December 3. As twilight deepens the sky, more boats begin to draw into the gathering area, captains and crews exchanging hearty greetings as they glide past one another in polite aquatic do-si-dos. Along the Intracoastal Waterway even more boats have assembled. This year more than 65 boats are expected, still holding the record for the largest community lighted boat parade in Florida.
Action News Jax

Crash on US-1 blocks all lanes, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation reported that all lanes are blocked after a crash on U.S.-1 at Racetrack Road. According to a tweet by FDOT, drivers in the area are being told to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible. Action News Jax’s...
Daily News

Putnam County Legal Notices 112922

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE SEVENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR PUTNAM COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 2022-CA-63 FRED KATZ and BRENDA K. KATZ, AS CO-TRUSTEES OF THE FRED KATZ AND BRENDA K. KATZ REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST AGREEMENT, U/T/D FEBRUARY 26, 1997; et al., Plaintiffs,. vs. BROWNS LANE HOLDINGS CORP.,...
Daily News

Fatima E. Negron

Fatima Elconida Negron, 85, of Interlachen, entered the sunset of life on Friday, November 25, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity Memorial Chapel.
