(Oakland) Riverside has had a couple of dress rehearsals and now it is time for the real things. The 2022-23 season opener for the Lady Dawgs will be against AHSTW on Tuesday. KSOM will have the broadcast with a video stream at WesternIowaToday.com. Coach Mitch Rice fills us in on some of the bright spots from their preseason scrimmages. “We did a lot of things well. We move the ball a lot better already this year than we did last year. Just getting out in transition and doing the things we want to do. Just playing some good offensive basketball. Defensively we are trying to change up a few things and need to make sure we get in the right rotations and are really getting after the rebounds and boxing out.”

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO