Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
247Sports
Heartbreak in Orlando - Tigers fall to Pirates on last second shot
In dramatic and heart-breaking fashion, the University of Memphis Tigers dropped their opening round game against Seton Hall in the ESPN Events Invitational on a last second, banked three pointer. Yet again, the Tigers played a hard-nosed, defensive brand of basketball, yet came up short 69-70. Yet again, the challenge...
Unbeaten Mississippi State looks to shut down Omaha
A stingy defense has helped Mississippi State to its best start since 2017-18. The Bulldogs (6-0) will look to keep
Huskers Strand Islanders in Puerto Rico Clasico
Nebraska women's basketball didn't have a problem in their opening game of the Puerto Rico Clasico. The Huskers took care of business against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 73-44 Friday. The win improves Nebraska to 4-2 on the season. TAMUCC began the game with a 12-5 run, but NU answered with a...
Win streak snapped, Kansas looks ahead to Texas Southern
Third-ranked Kansas had its 17-game winning streak halted in its last outing and now looks to begin a new streak
Yardbarker
Nebraska wins turnover battle to top Florida State
Derrick Walker scored 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting and Sam Griesel added 13 points -- 11 early in the second half -- as Nebraska pulled away to beat turnover-prone Florida State 75-58 on Sunday in the seventh-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Both teams...
Riverside girls ahead of schedule heading into 2022-23 basketball season
(Oakland) Riverside has had a couple of dress rehearsals and now it is time for the real things. The 2022-23 season opener for the Lady Dawgs will be against AHSTW on Tuesday. KSOM will have the broadcast with a video stream at WesternIowaToday.com. Coach Mitch Rice fills us in on some of the bright spots from their preseason scrimmages. “We did a lot of things well. We move the ball a lot better already this year than we did last year. Just getting out in transition and doing the things we want to do. Just playing some good offensive basketball. Defensively we are trying to change up a few things and need to make sure we get in the right rotations and are really getting after the rebounds and boxing out.”
Seton Hall falters late to lose to Oklahoma in ESPN Events Invitational
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 25 points and Oklahoma pulled away late to beat Seton Hall 77-64 on Friday night at the ESPN Events Invitational. Sherfield made 9 of 17 shots from the floor, hitting three 3-pointers and all four of his free throws to help Oklahoma (5-1) win its fifth straight. Sam Godwin came off the bench to score 12 on 6-of-8 shooting with a team-high six rebounds. Jalen Hill and Jacob Groves scored 10 apiece. Sherfield sank 6 of 9 first-half shots with a 3-pointer, scoring 13 to help Oklahoma take a 34-33 lead at intermission. Jamir...
College football insider reveals grim update on Auburn coaching search
The decision by Lane Kiffin to stay at Ole Miss has apparently thrown a curve ball into Auburn's search to find a new head football coach, according to a report. Looking at the school's continued effort to replace Bryan Harsin, CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd says there has been some negative ...
Iowa an early potential landing spot for Michigan transfer QB Cade McNamara
The Iowa Hawkeyes are a team and program becoming very much linked to the transfer portal this offseason, which hasn’t even gotten underway yet. News today has only sparked that intrigue even more. Cade McNamara, a quarterback from Michigan, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has made the choice to do so as Michigan has went with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback and guy for the future. Michigan QB Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal, according to @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/khM0sTKPKo — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 28, 2022 In a full season during 2021, McNamara led Michigan to the Big Ten title...
Kendric Davis leads Memphis basketball to double-digit win over Nebraska. Here's what we learned
ORLANDO, Fla. ― DeAndre Williams threw down a fierce, two-handed dunk, giving Memphis basketball a 10-point lead and forcing Nebraska to call a quick timeout. Tigers assistant coaches Frank Haith, Faragi Phillips and Andy Borman led the charge from the bench as it stormed toward Williams, shouting with fists pumping. Memphis used that kind of energy and intensity to defeat Nebraska 73-61 on Friday, bouncing back from a heartbreaking one-point loss to Seton Hall les than 24 hours earlier.
Memphis basketball score vs. Stanford: Live updates for Penny Hardaway's team
ORLANDO, Fla. − Memphis basketball is facing Stanford Sunday for just the second time in program history. Penny Hardaway's Tigers (3-2) split their first two games at the ESPN Events Invitational, losing Thursday to Seton Hall and taking down Nebraska on Friday. Kendric Davis has scored 20 points or...
