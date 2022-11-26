ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

$50M lawsuit filed against Walmart following deadly Chesapeake mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB

CHESAPEAKE, VA
wunc.org

Virginia city honors the 6 victims of last week's Walmart shooting

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) Tis grace that brought me safe thus far. MCCAMMON: Flanked by more than a dozen police officers providing security on either side of the stage, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin quoted passages from the Bible and offered prayers for the victims. GLENN YOUNGKIN: And we pray that Lorenzo,...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

City of Chesapeake to honor victims of Walmart mass shooting Monday

CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk inside Franklin hospital

CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway.  York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees.  The suspect is described as a tall, […]
YORK COUNTY, VA

