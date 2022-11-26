Read full article on original website
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
$50M lawsuit filed against Walmart following deadly Chesapeake mass shooting
$50M lawsuit filed against Walmart following deadly Chesapeake mass shooting
Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Remembering the 6 people killed in the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
14 people killed in crashes in Virginia over Thanksgiving weekend
Virginia State Police released preliminary data Tuesday, emphasizing that eight of the people who died in vehicles were not wearing a seatbelt.
Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk
Man arrested, accused in armed robbery in Suffolk
‘I could’ve died’: Newport News man forcefully arrested plans to sue officers
Lawrence Fenner, who was forcefully arrested by Newport News Police in June, now plans on suing the city and the four officers involved.
Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB
Victim in deadly UVA shooting memorialized in VB
Man dead following shooting on 37th St in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 11:49 p.m. in the 900 block of 37th Street.
James City County missing teen last seen in Sept. 2021 turns himself into NNPD
Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., 15-year-old Angelo Graham, turned himself into the Newport News Police Department.
Newport News man pleads guilty to asking cousin to buy handgun found in 3 local shootings
A Newport News man is facing 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to asking his cousin to purchase a firearm for him. The firearm was later used in three local shootings.
Virginia city honors the 6 victims of last week's Walmart shooting
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) Tis grace that brought me safe thus far. MCCAMMON: Flanked by more than a dozen police officers providing security on either side of the stage, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin quoted passages from the Bible and offered prayers for the victims. GLENN YOUNGKIN: And we pray that Lorenzo,...
City of Chesapeake to honor victims of Walmart mass shooting Monday
City of Chesapeake to honor victims of Walmart mass shooting Monday
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
Woman dead in apparent domestic-related incident on Robert Hall Blvd in Chesapeake
Teacher at Virginia Beach daycare fired after slapping child
A teacher at KinderCare in Virginia Beach has been terminated after another teacher saw them slap an infant on a changing table.
Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk inside Franklin hospital
Deputy US marshal arrested, accused of being drunk inside Franklin hospital
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven
Police: Armed robbery at downtown Suffolk 7-Eleven

The suspect entered the store wearing a mask, produced a handgun and demanded money, police said. The suspect took an unknown amount of money and left the 7-Eleven on foot. No one was injured, police said.
Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting survivor: "It was like time stood still"
A survivor of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting tells News 3 she just started working at Walmart about five days before the incident.
Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
1 injured in shooting on Thoreau Circle in York
Authorities say one person was injured following a shooting in the Tab area York County.
Suspect assaults employees during Food Lion robbery in York
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, Nov. 25, a robbery occurred at the Food Lion in the 2900 block of Hampton Highway. York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office reported that the suspect, who is 6’2 and was wearing a VCU hoodie, did not brandish a weapon, but assaulted two employees. The suspect is described as a tall, […]
