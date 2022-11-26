ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Boylan holds off Rockford Lutheran at the Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–This game Friday night at the Boylan Thanksgiving Invitational was no turkey. It was a great battle between two good Rockford teams. One that saw the Boylan Titans hold off the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders 74-70.

Boylan knocked down five three-pointers in the first half to build an eight-point lead 35-27. Lutheran battled back in the second half behind Walt Hill Jr. and Vontez Dent to take the lead, but the Titans got two key baskets from Mark Harris in the final two minutes, one on a fastbreak off a deep pass from Ryan Starck and the other on a driving layup to give the Titans’ the cushion they needed.

Harris and Aedan Campos each scored 18 points for Boylan. Johnny Kerestes added 11 points and J’Mar Johnson scored ten.

Lutheran was led by Dent’s 25 points and Hill’s 22 points. Hill also scored his 1,000th career point in the third quarter. Kyng Hughes also reached double figures with 11 points for the Crusaders.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

