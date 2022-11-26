ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree

KPLC’s Community Christmas and the Salvation Army Angel Tree are now collecting donations to provide gifts and food for hundreds of local families in need. Angel Trees and donation boxes are set up at the Prien Lake Mall, Sam’s Club, and area Wal Mart stores. Pick an angel off the tree to help an individual child or senior citizen, or simply drop an new, unwrapped gift into one of our collection boxes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Operation Santa looking for volunteers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Postal Service is announcing its yearly call for volunteers to help with Operation Santa. Volunteers are needed to assist Santa’s elves by adopting letters to Santa sent in by children all over the country. But you don’t have to do it alone, businesses and other organizations can also get into the spirit of the season by creating teams to adopt letters.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Law firm giving away bikes to children in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana law firm is giving away over 400 bicycles and helmets to children this holiday season. Registration is open for Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys’ 10th annual Gordon Gives Bikes giveaway. Parents and guardians can sign up online, and winners will be chosen randomly.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles lights up the lake with Christmas celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The city of Lake Charles continued their annual tradition of lighting up the lake but this year there was even more to be excited about. A Christmas concert kicked everything off, and then the crowds headed to Millennium Park as they lit it up with fireworks for the very first time.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Crumbl Cookies Is Officially Opening In Lake Charles!

Always trust a man who loves to eat, especially cookies! My co-worker Buddy Russ spotted a Crumbl Cookies truck in Lake Charles a few weeks ago and did a post on his suspicions about their visit. Granted their trucks aren't hard to miss because they're pink, but that's beside the point! Russ and his close relationship with sweets paid off in a big way and lead him to discover the folks from Crumbl might have been doing more than just visiting SWLA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton issues boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break. A timeline has not been established for how long the boil advisory will be in place.
ELTON, LA
KPLC TV

CC’s Coffee permanently closes Country Club Road location

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CC’s Coffee, a Louisiana-based coffee chain has permanently closed its location on Country Club Road in Lake Charles. A Facebook post included a note from owner Java Pokes, LLC on the restaurant’s front door. The ownership team cited multiple reasons including the COVID-19...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese Choir holds “A Seasonal Celebration” concert

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese State University Choirs Program will be holding its winter concert tonight, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. “A Seasonal Celebration” will feature the Concert Chorale, Chamber Singers, and a host of collaborative instrumentalists. The free concert will begin at 7 p.m. in the Tritico...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

‘Light Up the Lake’ festivities adjusted due to weather

The city of Lake Charles is altering its Light up the Lake Christmas activities due to a strong threat of inclement weather today. The Holiday Art Walk Downtown hosted by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA is cancelled. The Lakefront Christmas concert will now take place inside the Civic Center Mezzanine from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony, boat parade and fireworks over the lake will take place as currently scheduled. Lake Charles Toyota, Entergy, Visit Lake Charles and McNeese Banners Series are the presenting sponsor for this year’s events.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Joseph Larvadain: ‘Helping people is just the right thing to do’

Thank God for Good Samaritans, and, thanks to Walton Baggett of DeQuincy for sharing this “good news” story. Good Samaritan Joseph Larvadain said, “I didn’t do it for recognition. I did it because it was the right thing to do.”. He was traveling home to DeQuincy...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

Dredging in the Calcasieu River Dec. 1-10

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Coast Guard is urging mariners to be aware of dredging on the Calcasieu River beginning next month. Dredging will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Dec. 10 at Phillips 66 Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal at mile marker 27 on the west bank of the Calcasieu River.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man injured in accident at PCA mill in DeRidder

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at PCA in DeRidder. According to Sheriff Mark Herford, a man was injured between a truck and a trailer. He was treated at a local hospital and was released around 5:30 p.m. Herford also said...
DERIDDER, LA

