1 shot, 1 killed in drive by shooting near Vet’s Park

CHICAGO — A woman is dead and a 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after a drive by shooting near the Vet’s Park neighborhood Friday evening.

According to police, a black SUV pulled up on a 41-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy who were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East 100th Street and opened fire around 8:24 p.m.

The woman was shot in the hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. The 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he is listed as being in good condition.

Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information that could lead to a breakthrough in this case, anonymous tips can be filed with the Chicago Police Department at cpdtip.com .

