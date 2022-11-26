Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Phase 2 set for Avon Road renovation
Phase 2 of Avon Road’s renovation includes installing a 96-inch water main near the Rochester Hills-Shelby Township border. The work will involve closing East Avon Road between the Avon-Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the Dequindre-23 Mile roads’ intersection, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Great Lakes Water Authority...
Detroit News
GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction
Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.
HometownLife.com
Canton Police propose controversial license plate reader cameras at busy corner
Canton Police say the license plate reader cameras they're proposing at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Beck Road will help solve crimes in an area of the township hit hard by retail fraud. Known as LPRs, the cameras take still photographs of passing vehicles, recording license plate numbers, date,...
The Oakland Press
Fleeing Oakland County couple rams Shelby Twp. police car
An Oakland County couple was arrested on several felony criminal charges last week after they rammed a Shelby Township police car with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise and drugs in their vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Driver Wellington Inoa, from Pontiac, was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Ryan Zemke,...
Inside the Abandoned Ford Plant and the Search for Henry Ford’s Old Office: Highland Park, Michigan
This is where the moving automobile assembly line was created. On January 1, 1910, the Ford Highland Park Plant was open for business, located at the corner of Woodward and Manchester. The land previously was home to the Highland Park Hotel and a racetrack. The factory came to be known...
Detroit News
$1 million investment aims to boost affordable rental housing in Oakland County
Oakland County will allocate $1 million toward developing more affordable rental housing in its communities at a time when the U.S. continues to face a housing supply shortage. The county announced the plans on Monday, saying it would use part of the annual funding from the U.S. Department of Housing...
WILX-TV
Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A hotel in Ann Arbor has been designated unsafe after the body of a worker was found Monday. According to authorities, the Ann Arbor Fire Department was dispatched to the Victory Inn on Washtenaw Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. on reports of a carbon monoxide incident. Officials said fire crews found the body of a maintenance worker in a boiler room with carbon monoxide levels in excess of 500 parts per million.
2 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In St. Clair County (St. Clair County, MI)
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash on Saturday night that injured two people. The crash happened at the intersection of Vincent and Burtch roads in Grant Township around 11:15 p.m.
Detroit News
Warming centers open in Detroit as emergency shelter use increases
Detroit — Warming shelters have opened in Michigan's largest city for those who need help with escaping winter weather conditions. Detroiters seeking warmth can go to three shelters, especially encouraged for people experiencing homelessness, officials with the Detroit Health Department and Housing and Revitalization Department said. All individuals are...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Nov. 27
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The road between South University Avenue and Willard Street will close starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec 1, to create a work zone to reconfigure a towner crane.
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
Car crashes through overpass onto I-75 early Tuesday morning
Police say a metro Detroit driver is okay after driving over an overpass and crashing onto I-75 Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Brush Street overpass in Wayne County.
fox2detroit.com
Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
Detroit News
NB I-75 reopened at Brush in Detroit after SUV crashed through overpass
Northbound Interstate 75 near Brush Street in Detroit is open again after an SUV crashed through an overpass and on to the freeway. Troopers were called to the location at about 2 a.m. after reports of a vehicle crashing through the overpass. The freeway was closed for more than eight hours while police investigated.
Detroit News
Heat back on at Wayne County Jail
Heat was restored Monday afternoon in a division of Wayne County Jail after a chilly morning for hundreds of inmates. The problem was only at the jail's Division II, 525 Clinton St. in Detroit, officials told The Detroit News. Spokesperson Ed Foxworth said the heat had been turned off on one of the warmer days in Michigan and turning it back on took about half a day.
whmi.com
New Upscale Condo Development Coming To Brighton Township
In an effort to capitalize on the need for more housing in Livingston County, a Farmington Hills-based company is constructing 138 condominiums, plus two homes, on Hilton Road, east of Grand River, just off the I-96 exit. Grand River Hilton LLC, headed by Mark Kassab, is the property owner and...
Arab American News
Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn
DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
Detroit News
Police investigate fatal shooting of man, 18, in Highland Park
Highland Park — Michigan State Police are investigating the fatal shooting Monday of an 18-year-old man at an apartment complex. Highland Park police were called at about 6 p.m. Monday to the Gabrielle Apartments & Townhouses on Second Avenue near Manchester Parkway for a report of a shooting, they said. Officers arrived and found the 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds near the parking lot. Medics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
michiganchronicle.com
Black CEO Drives New Automotive Plant to Detroit
It’s a transformative development taking place on Detroit’s southwest side. The Delray community is set to be home to a world-class automotive plant, providing opportunity to Detroit residents. LM Manufacturing is in a joint venture with Magna Seating of America, and LAN Manufacturing, a minority-owned auto supplier. It’s also in a partnership with Bedrock, Detroit’s largest real estate developer, helping LM Manufacturing to occupy 296,000 square feet of space at Bedrock’s Sakthi Industrial Campus.
