ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Phase 2 set for Avon Road renovation

Phase 2 of Avon Road’s renovation includes installing a 96-inch water main near the Rochester Hills-Shelby Township border. The work will involve closing East Avon Road between the Avon-Dequindre Road roundabout to just west of the Dequindre-23 Mile roads’ intersection, starting Monday, Dec. 5. Great Lakes Water Authority...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Detroit News

GLWA begins second phase of Oakland County infrastructure construction

Great Lakes Water Authority and Oakland County road commission officials are teaming up on the second phase of significant infrastructure improvements near the Rochester Hills and Shelby Township border that they say will boost traffic flow and pedestrian safety, along with reliability of a water main that serves more than 1 million residents.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Fleeing Oakland County couple rams Shelby Twp. police car

An Oakland County couple was arrested on several felony criminal charges last week after they rammed a Shelby Township police car with thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise and drugs in their vehicle, police and prosecutors said. Driver Wellington Inoa, from Pontiac, was arraigned Sunday before Magistrate Ryan Zemke,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Worker dies in carbon monoxide incident at Ann Arbor hotel

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A hotel in Ann Arbor has been designated unsafe after the body of a worker was found Monday. According to authorities, the Ann Arbor Fire Department was dispatched to the Victory Inn on Washtenaw Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. on reports of a carbon monoxide incident. Officials said fire crews found the body of a maintenance worker in a boiler room with carbon monoxide levels in excess of 500 parts per million.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Warming centers open in Detroit as emergency shelter use increases

Detroit — Warming shelters have opened in Michigan's largest city for those who need help with escaping winter weather conditions. Detroiters seeking warmth can go to three shelters, especially encouraged for people experiencing homelessness, officials with the Detroit Health Department and Housing and Revitalization Department said. All individuals are...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Axios Detroit

5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit

Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Victim run over, killed in parking lot of Madison Heights T-Mobile

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died after he was run over by a vehicle during a fight in the parking lot of a Madison Heights T-Mobile store Friday. Police said the 50-year-old victim was run over by a black Jeep Gladiator with tinted windows when he got out of his Saturn Ion in the parking lot near 14 Mile and I-75 around 6:30 p.m.
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

NB I-75 reopened at Brush in Detroit after SUV crashed through overpass

Northbound Interstate 75 near Brush Street in Detroit is open again after an SUV crashed through an overpass and on to the freeway. Troopers were called to the location at about 2 a.m. after reports of a vehicle crashing through the overpass. The freeway was closed for more than eight hours while police investigated.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Heat back on at Wayne County Jail

Heat was restored Monday afternoon in a division of Wayne County Jail after a chilly morning for hundreds of inmates. The problem was only at the jail's Division II, 525 Clinton St. in Detroit, officials told The Detroit News. Spokesperson Ed Foxworth said the heat had been turned off on one of the warmer days in Michigan and turning it back on took about half a day.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

New Upscale Condo Development Coming To Brighton Township

In an effort to capitalize on the need for more housing in Livingston County, a Farmington Hills-based company is constructing 138 condominiums, plus two homes, on Hilton Road, east of Grand River, just off the I-96 exit. Grand River Hilton LLC, headed by Mark Kassab, is the property owner and...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Recent local business have had grand openings in Dearborn

DEARBORN — Two local businesses have recently had grand openings in Dearborn. The restaurant District 12 opened its second location in West Dearborn on Michigan Avenue and Mason with a grand opening in October. The original location is on Telegraph in Dearborn Heights. Both locations offer the same menu...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Police investigate fatal shooting of man, 18, in Highland Park

Highland Park — Michigan State Police are investigating the fatal shooting Monday of an 18-year-old man at an apartment complex. Highland Park police were called at about 6 p.m. Monday to the Gabrielle Apartments & Townhouses on Second Avenue near Manchester Parkway for a report of a shooting, they said. Officers arrived and found the 18-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds near the parking lot. Medics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Black CEO Drives New Automotive Plant to Detroit

It’s a transformative development taking place on Detroit’s southwest side. The Delray community is set to be home to a world-class automotive plant, providing opportunity to Detroit residents. LM Manufacturing is in a joint venture with Magna Seating of America, and LAN Manufacturing, a minority-owned auto supplier. It’s also in a partnership with Bedrock, Detroit’s largest real estate developer, helping LM Manufacturing to occupy 296,000 square feet of space at Bedrock’s Sakthi Industrial Campus.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy