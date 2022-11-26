ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Pedestrians are always walking out in front of cars When it gets dark you can’t see them when they’re wearing dark colored clothing￼

krcrtv.com

One man dead after a fatal shooting in Chico, Sunday night

CHICO, Calif. — Chico Police Department (CPD) reported on a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday night. On the 800 Block of E. 16 Street a subject was shot according to CPD. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had suffered a gunshot...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Police investigate deadly shooting in Chapmantown

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are investigating a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Chapmantown area of South Chico. A witness reported someone had been shot in the 800 block of East 16th Street in Chico. When officers arrived they found a man...
CHICO, CA
Fox40

Tractor-trailer goes over side of road in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer went over the side of Norton Grade Road in Placer County Sunday night, the California Highway Patrol said. According to the CHP, no one was injured in the incident. CHP said that the road was shut down and that a powerline above...
actionnewsnow.com

Late-night fire damages business in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. 2:45 P.M. UPDATE - Red Bluff Fire Department put out a fire that damaged a business. The fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Main Street. A witness reported seeing flames on top of the Launderland Laundromat building. The Red Bluff...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters respond to crash in Corning Sunday morning

CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters responded to a crash Sunday morning in Corning. It happened on southbound Interstate 5 and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that people have been taken to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mother, child hit by vehicle in Paradise released from hospital

PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her 3-month-old who were hit by a vehicle in Paradise Friday night have been released from the hospital, according to the Paradise Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a woman pushing a baby stroller at Skyway and Honey Run...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Oregon man hit, killed in I-5 collision in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Oregon man who stopped his vehicle in the east shoulder of Interstate 5 in Red Bluff early Monday morning died after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the CHP. Officers said 34-year-old Zachary Mitchell of Medford, Oregon, pulled his vehicle over to the...
RED BLUFF, CA
FOX40

Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
OROVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Marysville Head-On Collision Causes Major Injuries

A head-on collision involving multiple vehicles occurred in Marysville on November 24, injuring three people. The collision occurred around 1:55 p.m. on northbound S.R. 70 just south of Chandler Road. One of the vehicles involved in the accident ended up crashing into a pole, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Paradise sends two to the hospital

PARADISE, Calif. - A mother and her child were transported to a local hospital following a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on the Skyway Friday. At approximately 4:53 p.m., officers with the Paradise Police Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs pedestrian crash at the crosswalk in front of the Skyway Antiques Mall.
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Family says loved one was shot, killed in Chico Sunday

CHICO, Calif. 12:35 P.M. UPDATE - Chico Police Department is searching for a person who shot and killed a man Sunday night. Officers found the man in the 800 block of East 16th Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. This is in the Chapmantown area of south Chico near the Dorothy...
CHICO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn incident report: Officer arrests felon with loaded weapon, drugs

A suspected DUI traffic stop resulted in the seizing of a loaded firearm, assault rifle and potential drugs and drug deal money last week in Auburn. Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, Auburn Police Officer Bryce Bandilla initiated a traffic enforcement stop on a suspected DUI driver. Upon contacting the driver, Officer Bandilla observed objective indicators of alcohol intoxication. Additionally, a records check revealed the 50-year-old driver, Bobbie Jermain Green, was the recipient of several prior felony convictions, prohibiting him from legally possessing firearms.
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Orland, Colusa host NorCal Regional Finals, Pleasant Valley hits the road

CHICO, Calif. - The CIF NorCal Regional Finals are set!. Three Northern Section teams will compete for state titles. Reigning Division 7-AA State Champion Fall River opted out of the state playoffs despite winning the Division V NSCIF title. Division 4-AA Pleasant Valley will play Escalon in Division 4-AA Friday...
ORLAND, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico felon arrested in connection to shooting in early November

CHICO, Calif. — The SWAT team was used to arrest a wanted violent felon on Wednesday in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department (CPD). On Nov. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a shooting on Longfellow Ave., where a victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
CHICO, CA

