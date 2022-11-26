Read full article on original website
The single best thing in every Lehigh Valley town
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
Reading's strong senior core set to lead the Red Knights into 2022-23 season
READING, Pa. - The Reading High School boys basketball team is poised to make another run in the 2022-23 season. The Red Knights entering this season as both Berks and District III-6A defending champs. The Red Knights return one of the best back courts in the county with Ruben Rodriguez...
Former landmark restaurant in Bethlehem demolished
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A former landmark restaurant in the Lehigh Valley is now just a pile of rubble. The old Minsi Trail Inn on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem was demolished. According to some sources, the restaurant first opened back in 1922. It's been closed since 2007. Previously, Moravian Village had...
Winter Lights Spectacular cancelled at Lehigh Valley Zoo due to weather
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Zoo has cancelled Sunday night's Winter Lights Spectacular due to possible heavy rains. The zoo decided to cancel their winter show on November 27, 2022 and will reopen on its next scheduled date, Wednesday, November 30. Anyone who has already bought a ticket for...
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
I-78 or anti-78? Fight over interstate 50 years ago still sounds familiar today | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
It’s difficult to imagine the Lehigh Valley without I-78. But the arguments that raged over the proposed interstate’s creation half a century ago sound remarkably like today’s headlines. Traffic. Overdevelopment. Pollution. Train service. Widening Route 22. Everything but the warehouses, basically.
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Berks community gathering in Reading to honor Berks native killed in Colorado shooting
The community is coming together Tuesday to honor the victims of a deadly mass shooting at a nightclub in Colorado Springs. A Berks County native was one of the five people killed in that attack, and his family is taking part in the tribute. People are set to gather at...
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
Pennsylvania Has 2 of the Most ‘Magical Winter Towns’ in the U.S.
Winter is here, and it goes without saying that Michigan is a beautiful place to be during the cold months. Sure, we do get freezing here, but we also have beautiful, picturesque views of snowfall and winter creatures that many other states don’t enjoy. Now, four Michigan towns have...
Pennsylvania Spot is One of America’s 25 Must-See Bucket List Places
Pennsylvania has some great gems to visit any time of the year. Now, one popular destination has been named one of the 25 must-see bucket list places in the U.S. The report comes from Fodors.com. In it, they pin down the 25 best places in the U.S. to visit in your lifetime. “From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Grand Canyon, from Times Square to the Hollywood Sign, these are the iconic, bucket list, must-see places in the USA you have to see before you die,” they state in the study. “Consider this your USA bucket list, packed with all the iconic images ingrained in every American’s mind. We’ve included destinations, signs, and monuments that best represent what America is all about: Beacons of democracy in D.C. and Philadelphia, emblems of excess in New York City and Vegas, and the wonders of nature in our many stunning National Parks. They make up the cultural fabric of the country, and these classic destinations all deserve a spot on your list of must-see places in the United States.”
These Chester County Towns Are Among Best Places to Live on the East Coast
Chester County is home to eight towns that are among the 100 best places to live on the East Coast, writes Elisa Fernández-Arias for Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used the 2022 data from Niche. The factors used to determine the ranking included the population and median household income.
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
Easton residents, visitors react to upgraded Centre Square
EASTON, Pa. - After ten months, Easton's Centre Square is nearing its completion. Workers are finishing up one quadrant, but people got a taste of what they've been waiting for at last weekend's holiday festivities. It's been a long-awaited project, and it's the first time the square has been spruced up in more than 60 years.
Bethlehem featured on Hallmark's live 'Christmas Cam'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - This is the time of year where many love to get cozy on the couch and watch the Hallmark Channel. But if you're walking the streets of Bethlehem, the Hallmark Channel might be watching you. The channel is watching you, at least if you're walking downtown on...
Madison Farms in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retailer in 2023
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Individuals looking to pamper their pooches and other furry friends will soon have a new spot to check out in Northampton County. EarthWise Pet Nutrition, Grooming & Day Camp, offering pet food and supplies, grooming services, an indoor dog park and more, is coming soon to 4727 Freemansburg Ave., Units F102 and F103, in Bethlehem Township.
Wingstop To Open New Restaurant in Allentown
The Wing Experts are now saucing-and-tossing signature flavors at 1824 Airport Road, Allentown, PA. Allentown, PA – (Nov. 21, 2022) – Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning flavor concept with more than 1,850 locations globally, today announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Allentown, PA, located at 1824 Airport Road. After opening the Emmaus location last month, this will be the fourth Wingstop restaurant in the greater Lehigh Valley area.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Announces Major Changes
Things will look drastically different on CBS 3's evening newscasts very soon. Yeah, CBS 3's Eyewitness News will shake up its weather team at the start of the new year. The network announced that they have hired Bill Kelly, a meteorologist who most recently worked as a TV meteorologist in Washington, D.C., to start working at the Philadelphia, Pa. TV station.
Crash cleared on Route 222 in Lancaster County
A crash caused some problems on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Route 222 between Butter Road and Route 772. There were delays in the area for several hours, but the crash has since been cleared. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA:...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
