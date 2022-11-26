Sports are the great equalizer that can bring everybody together. That was extremely evident on Tuesday afternoon in America after the USMNT won in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The USMNT won 1-0 over Iran to advance to the World Cup knockout stage. Star player Christian Pulisic scored the lone goal for the team late Read more... The post Political world abuzz over USMNT World Cup win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO