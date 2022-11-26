Read full article on original website
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Maryland And Virginia Man Plead Guilty In Dogfighting Conspiracy On “The DMV” Board
A Virginia man pleaded guilty to conspiring to engage in dogfighting, and a Camp Springs, Maryland, man pleaded guilty today to advertising a dogfight on the internet. According to court documents, from at least May 2015 through August 2020, Derek Garcia, 41, Ricardo Thorne, 52,
U.S. senators introduce bill to expand E15 gasoline sales, with support from oil group
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. senators from Nebraska and Minnesota introduced legislation on Tuesday that would expand nationwide sales of E15, a gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol, after gaining support for the bill from an oil industry trade group for the first time, Senator Deb Fischer from Nebraska told Reuters.
