ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 2

❤️SAVEALLTHECHILDREN&ANIMALS❤️
3d ago

As awful as it is, I still think a lot of deaths could be avoided if the driving license age was raised!!!

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton issues boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break. A timeline has not been established for how long the boil advisory will be in place.
ELTON, LA
brproud.com

Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
JACKSON, LA
WAFB.com

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities

The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy