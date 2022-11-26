Read full article on original website
❤️SAVEALLTHECHILDREN&ANIMALS❤️
3d ago
As awful as it is, I still think a lot of deaths could be avoided if the driving license age was raised!!!
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
Lafayette police respond to shots fired call on Simcoe, find nothing
Lafayette police officers responded to the vicinity of Cedar and Simcoe Streets late Monday afternoon following a report of shots fired
brproud.com
Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on Thanksgiving. On November 28, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police department reported that Missing Persons Detectives are asking for assistance from the public in locating Yohance Jones, 22 who was last seen on Thanksgiving night, in the King’s Hill Avenue area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
brproud.com
Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
Daytime Traffic Closures Set for Johnston Street, US 90 as Holiday Season Continues
Thanksgiving is now behind us and everything is turning to Christmas as the holiday season continues. Christmas carols can be heard everywhere, especially in vehicles that are stuck in traffic as drivers are not only trying to get to their jobs or bring their kids to school but also have begun to buy gifts for Christmas...
44-Year-Old Paul Flores Killed In A Fatal Crash In New Iberia (New Iberia, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday night in New Iberia. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the northbound lanes on Bull Island Road.
NOLA.com
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
wbrz.com
Brother of man killed in gunfight at Tiger Truck Stop late Thanksgiving night arrested on murder charges
GROSSE TETE - A gunfight outside the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 caused pandemonium at the gas station and left one person dead Thanksgiving night. The gunfire started in the parking lot around 10 p.m., with sheriff's deputies later closing it off as they gathered shell casings and questioned witnesses late into the night.
Police investigating shots fired into Eunice home, Monday night
unice Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Acadia Street, late Monday
Duson police warn residents after girl, 14, is startled by coyote sighting near S. Richfield
A girl, 14 was walking her horse in a field when she was confronted by a coyote around 3:30 p.m. last week, police said
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
KPLC TV
Town of Elton issues boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break. A timeline has not been established for how long the boil advisory will be in place.
brproud.com
Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
theadvocate.com
Evangeline Thruway pedestrian safety measures to wait until I-49 Connector built
At least nine pedestrians have died and many others have been injured since 2020 trying to cross Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette. Despite pleas from residents over the years, including several attending a Nov. 15 City Council meeting, the state highway department says improvements will have to wait. Construction of the...
KPLC TV
Tornado Watch in effect for parts of SW Louisiana through early evening
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for Vernon and Allen parishes until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Conditions are favorable for any thunderstorm that develops to quickly turn severe and possibly produce a tornado. As of early afternoon, the storms that have developed and turned tornadic...
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
WAFB.com
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
wbrz.com
Police: 18-year-old arrested in robbery spree, tied to 7 heists throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested an 18-year-old woman Sunday night after a string of robberies that unfolded in Baton Rouge over the course of almost two months. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Eriel Tyson, 18, admitted to committing at least seven robberies in the Belaire area of Baton Rouge since Oct. 4.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month.
Comments / 2