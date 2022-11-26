Read full article on original website
The Hotel Captain Cook hosted its first ever Holiday Bazaar
Since 2010, there have been 110 cases of laser strikes reported by pilots in the state, which pales in comparison to national rates that have grown exponentially in recent years. The Anchorage School Board considers increasing class size to try and fill the budget gap. Updated: 1 hour ago. The...
Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
Day care closure leaves parents questioning where kids will go
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Single working mother Alicia Adams started early looking to find a daycare for her newborn son several years ago. “I started about a month or so before I finished maternity leave,” Adams said. But finding a reliable daycare for her son was a struggle. Adams...
The Anchorage School Board considers increasing class size to try and fill the budget gap
Since 2010, there have been 110 cases of laser strikes reported by pilots in the state, which pales in comparison to national rates that have grown exponentially in recent years. Your digital headlines for Nov. 28, 2022. Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands. Updated: 16 hours ago. James...
Lack of Day Care centers in Anchorage
Since 2010, there have been 110 cases of laser strikes reported by pilots in the state, which pales in comparison to national rates that have grown exponentially in recent years. The Anchorage School Board considers increasing class size to try and fill the budget gap. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
Alaska Wildlife Officials Euthanize Black Bear Sow and Three Cubs
Alaska Fish and Game officials were forced to put down a black bear sow and three cubs following a series of the animals visiting a neighborhood in East Anchorage. According to Alaska’s News Source, authorities stated that the four black bears had become habituated to humans and their food following frequent visits near Cheney Lake and Baxter Bog. “They had been operating in East Anchorage all summer,” Fish and Game biologist, Dave Battle, explained. “Getting into trash and birdseed and chickens and all sorts of things.”
Anchorage rolls back minimum parking space requirements for new construction, remodels
It was a moment of rare unanimity on the Anchorage Assembly: By a 12-0 vote, the Assembly repealed minimum parking mandates, meaning that new construction in much of Anchorage will not have to provide a specific number of parking places. The ordinance was sponsored by conservative Kevin Cross, and liberals...
Abbott Loop intersection reopened following collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department reported that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East 88th Avenue was closed due to a collision. A notice about the collision was sent via Nixle shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Sunday alerting motorists to the incident and advising that alternate routes be used in the area.
Why 2.2 million people in Houston area have to boil their water to make sure it’s safe
Why is Houston having to boil water? All of Houston is under a boil water notice until at least Monday or Tuesday. Read more about Houston water here.
ASD offers drone classes for students
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. Anchorage police said in a community alert that they...
Shoppers head out early to score Black Friday deals
The Anchorage Downtown Partnership invited everyone to come out to support downtown small businesses, all in an effort to make sure we keep Alaska unique in character by being a locally run community. Many businesses plan at least two to three months ahead of time to make sure they have the products they need in the store to ensure they can take care of customers to the best of their abilities.
Anchorage School Board briefed on increasing classroom sizes as budget option
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School Board members say they want to keep cuts out of the classroom, but that may prove difficult as they consider how to tackle a budget deficit of more than $60 million. On Monday, the district briefed board members on possible savings from increasing the PTR, or Pupil Teacher Ratio, which would increase class sizes to save money.
School district and Challenge Alaska team up for wheelchair basketball
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From November to December, every Monday through Friday afternoon at Service High School, wheelchair athletes are going up and down the court playing wheelchair basketball. Disabled or not, students in grades 6 through 12 can stop by the Service High School gym and participate in wheelchair...
Man arrested for fatal Thanksgiving morning collision
Alaska's News Source Anchor Kristen Durand brings you an update on thanksgiving meals handed out yesterday in Anchorage and Wasilla, the lighting of a Christmas tree by Government Hill Elementary Students on Wednesday, and national gas prices that continue to drop. South Anchorage, Dimond and Eagle River High Schools are...
Laser pointer incident prompts important reminder from FAA
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Aviation Administration is reminding residents of the legal repercussions that could come if someone is caught directing a laser pointer at an aircraft. The reminder comes after a Wasilla pilot, Jake Morris, was forced to abort his landing at the Wasilla Airport last week...
Tom Sconce affair: Biden’s gender-fluid nuke waste officer on leave from Dept. of Energy; charged for theft of luggage
Samuel Brinton, the gender-bending activist who in 2020 advised Anchorage Assembly members on an ordinance banning “conversion therapy,” is said to be on leave from the Biden Administration while he faces legal problems stemming from his alleged theft of designer luggage from the baggage carousel at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.
Best 06 Budget Hotels in Anchorage near Anchorage Museum
Whether you’re on a budget or not, you’ll find a variety of affordable accommodations in Anchorage. These budget hotels in Anchorage offer great value, and are perfect for travelers who don’t want to break the bank. If you’re looking for a quiet hotel, you can stay at...
NAHL Weekend Wrap: Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs play leapfrog in Club 49 Cup (plus, obligatory Mac Swanson note)
The Anchorage Wolverines and Fairbanks Ice Dogs played leapfrog over the weekend in a North American Hockey League series in Fairbanks that doubled as Club 49 Cup matches. The Ice Dogs earned the upper hand Friday, when they stormed back from a 2-0 deficit to snatch a 3-2 win courtesy of the game-winning strike inside the last six minutes from Jack Dolan of Anchorage, who notched his first NAHL goal.
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
Anchorage Eliminates Parking Requirements Citywide
Anchorage eliminated parking requirements, becoming the latest U.S. jurisdiction to participate in a wave of parking reform. According to Anchorage Assemblymember Daniel Vollands on Twitter, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 22 to remove parking requirements citywide and add bike parking requirements to the zoning code instead. Emily...
