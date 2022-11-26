ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

A Bakersfield holiday tradition returns at the Community Christmas Tree Lighting

By Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 3 days ago
An annual Bakersfield tradition continued Friday night, as the tree lighting at the Town and Country Village Shopping Center took place.

Christmas carols and special guests were on hand for the lighting, ringing in the holiday spirit with song and cheer.

ABC23's morning anchor Mike Hart emceed the event, which included lots of holiday treats, a visit from Olaf from Frozen, and an appearance from the man in red himself, Santa Claus.

If you missed our livestream of the event, you can watch it here:

Bakersfield Christmas Tree Lighting 2022

BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

