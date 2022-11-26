ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Warwick’s Messiah Delhomme shines on offense, defense, special teams as Raiders dethrone King’s Fork for first region title since 1992

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Warwick celebrates its first region championship since 1992 after defeating King's Fork on Friday at Todd Stadium in Newport News. Marty O'Brien/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

All throughout Warwick’s 100th season of football, it has felt like only a matter of time before Messiah Delhomme would join a pantheon of program immortals that includes NFL Hall of Famer Henry Jordan and NFL game-changing quarterback Michael Vick.

That time was Friday on the biggest stage the Raiders have appeared on in 32 years. Delhomme ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns, nabbed two crucial interceptions and made big plays on multiple special teams to lead the Raiders to a 31-19 win over King’s Fork in the Class 4 Region A championship game at Todd Stadium.

“This is my best game ever the past two seasons,” said Delhomme, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore who transferred to Warwick after earning All-Peninsula District honors for Bethel as a freshman. “This feels great. I mean, I’ve always dreamed of this and came out and made it possible.”

Next weekend, Warwick will face the Region B champion — the winner of Saturday’s game pitting King George at Dinwiddie in a duel of unbeatens.

Delhomme did a little bit of everything in a mega-first half for the Raiders, who won their first region title since 1992. His tour de force began with a 64-yard run three plays after the opening kickoff, giving the Raiders a 7-0 lead.

Early on the Bulldogs, defending region champions, appeared poised to match the Raiders big play for big play, beginning with JaVon Ford’s 24-yard burst to the Bulldogs’ 49. The King’s Fork drive of 10 plays advanced as far as the Warwick 16 before Delhomme ended it by intercepting Cameron Butler at the 1, returning it to the the Raiders’ 26.

The Raiders (12-1) rode the momentum to a 74-yard touchdown drive, with all the yardage coming on the ground as Warwick linemen Marlon Stewart, Adonus Watson, Cory Ashby, Zavion Studwell and company moved the Bulldogs back at will. Delhomme finished the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run to make 14-0 with 3:17 left in the first quarter.

King’s Fork (11-2) struck back quickly with a pair of big plays, Ford’s 57-yard run and Kaletri Boyd’s 27-yard touchdown run sliced the deficit to 14-6. But Delhomme stepped up again, recovering a fumble on the Bulldogs’ two-point conversion try.

Delhomme helped set up Warwick’s second-quarter touchdown in his roles as a punter and defensive back. His 45-yard punt pinned the Bulldogs at their 1. His quarterback hurry was among the reasons the Bulldogs had to punt after one first down, giving the Raiders the ball at the King’s Fork 48.

Warwick quarterback Eduardo Rios Jr. starred on the seven-play touchdown drive, running twice for 10 yards and completing a 28-yard pass to a sliding Isaiah Wallace. Delhomme ran the final 6 yards for his third touchdown of the half as Warwick took a 21-6 lead at intermission.

Delhomme inevitably played a factor in the Raiders’ touchdown early in the third quarter. His second quarterback hurry forced an incompletion, prompting a King’s Fork punt he returned 13 yards to the Bulldogs’ 37. Ian Bacon covered that distance with a run on the next play, and the Raiders led 28-6 with 10:27 to go in the third quarter.

Butler, who threw for 217 yards despite constant pressure from Delhomme, Stewart and Antonio Deloatch, rallied the Bulldogs to within 31-19 with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Boyd in the third quarter and a 40-yard TD strike to Jahmel Mackey in the fourth.

But when Butler drove the Bulldogs inside the Warwick 5 with less than 4 minutes remaining, Delhomme intercepted him to clinch the victory.

“It feels unbelievable,” Delhomme said of the state semifinal berth. “It’s great.”

