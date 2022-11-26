ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit

The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
DIY Photography

NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon

NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
AFP

NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit: officials

NASA's Orion spacecraft was placed in lunar orbit Friday, officials said, as the much-delayed Moon mission proceeded successfully. A little over a week after the spacecraft blasted off from Florida bound for the Moon, flight controllers "successfully performed a burn to insert Orion into a distant retrograde orbit," the US space agency said on its web site.
theaviationgeekclub.com

U-2 Vs SR-71: former USAF Avionics Technician explains why the Dragon Lady still flies spy missions while the Blackbird had been retired

While the U-2 is still in active service today, the US Air Force (USAF) retired its fleet of SR-71s on Jan. 26, 1990. At Lockheed’s advanced development group, the legendary Skunk Works in Burbank, work on a revolutionary intelligence aircraft had already begun before the shooting down of Gary Power’s U-2. This innovative aircraft had to fly faster than any aircraft before or since, at greater altitude, and with a minimal radar cross section (RCS).
scitechdaily.com

Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon

This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Ecosystems? NASA’s New Evidence of Vast Life Lurking Beneath Antarctic Ice

Scientists using NASA’s Earth observing system find evidence of phytoplankton blooms hidden beneath Antarctic sea ice. Until now, researchers believed the packed sea ice of the Southern Ocean (also known as the Antarctic Ocean) blocked all light from reaching the sea beneath. This prevented phytoplankton — tiny algae which are the base of aquatic food webs — from growing there. The less light that is available, the less the phytoplankton can photosynthesize and therefore the less phytoplankton there will be. This means that a lack of sunlight heavily restricts life beneath the ice. However, research inspired by increasing under-ice blooms of phytoplankton in the Arctic has shown that Antarctic waters also have unexpected denizens, indicating that there is underestimated ecological variability under the ice.
msn.com

NASA's Orion shares close up images of the moon's cratered surface

NASA unexpectedly lost communication with Orion early Wednesday morning, leaving ground teams in the dark for 47 minutes, but the capsule beamed back fascinating new images of the moon before going offline,. Communication was lost at 1:09 am ET, and teams worked to resolve the issue with a reconfiguration on...
scitechdaily.com

Search for Ancient Life: NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Investigates Intriguing Martian Bedrock

Tantalizing opportunities for the six-wheeler’s science team while exploring a sediment-rich location in a Mars delta. NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has begun exploring a region near the base of Jezero Crater’s ancient river delta that the science team calls “Yori Pass.” They’ve been eager to explore the area for several months after spotting a rock similar to one Perseverance collected samples from in July.
AccuWeather

NASA Orion capsule to reach farthest distance from Earth in lunar orbit

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion space capsule is set to reach the farthest distance from Earth on Monday and successfully complete the first half of a mission that aims to ultimately return American astronauts to the moon. The spacecraft will travel 270,000 miles from Earth, marking the midpoint of...

