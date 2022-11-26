Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
Life on Mars? Scientists confirm that Mars' Jezero Crater was full of organic materials
NASA's Perseverance mission on Mars has performed several world firsts, including the first controlled flight on another planet and the first extraction of oxygen from the Martian atmosphere. The mission also confirmed once and for all last year that the Jezero Crater on Mars was once a massive lake. Now,...
DIY Photography
NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon
NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit: officials
NASA's Orion spacecraft was placed in lunar orbit Friday, officials said, as the much-delayed Moon mission proceeded successfully. A little over a week after the spacecraft blasted off from Florida bound for the Moon, flight controllers "successfully performed a burn to insert Orion into a distant retrograde orbit," the US space agency said on its web site.
theaviationgeekclub.com
U-2 Vs SR-71: former USAF Avionics Technician explains why the Dragon Lady still flies spy missions while the Blackbird had been retired
While the U-2 is still in active service today, the US Air Force (USAF) retired its fleet of SR-71s on Jan. 26, 1990. At Lockheed’s advanced development group, the legendary Skunk Works in Burbank, work on a revolutionary intelligence aircraft had already begun before the shooting down of Gary Power’s U-2. This innovative aircraft had to fly faster than any aircraft before or since, at greater altitude, and with a minimal radar cross section (RCS).
NASA's Artemis 1 mission launched 10 cubesats. Here's how they're doing
Most of the Artemis 1 cubesats have checked in as the Orion spacecraft looped around the moon, but a few still have not phoned home after launch.
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Artemis I – Flight Day 10: Orion Spacecraft Enters Distant Retrograde Orbit
At NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Flight Controllers in the White Flight Control Room successfully performed a burn to insert Orion into a distant retrograde orbit. They fired the orbital maneuvering system engine at 4:52 p.m. CST for 1 minute and 28 seconds, propelling the spacecraft at 363 feet per second.
scitechdaily.com
Hidden Ecosystems? NASA’s New Evidence of Vast Life Lurking Beneath Antarctic Ice
Scientists using NASA’s Earth observing system find evidence of phytoplankton blooms hidden beneath Antarctic sea ice. Until now, researchers believed the packed sea ice of the Southern Ocean (also known as the Antarctic Ocean) blocked all light from reaching the sea beneath. This prevented phytoplankton — tiny algae which are the base of aquatic food webs — from growing there. The less light that is available, the less the phytoplankton can photosynthesize and therefore the less phytoplankton there will be. This means that a lack of sunlight heavily restricts life beneath the ice. However, research inspired by increasing under-ice blooms of phytoplankton in the Arctic has shown that Antarctic waters also have unexpected denizens, indicating that there is underestimated ecological variability under the ice.
How was the universe created?
Short answer: We don't really know how the universe was created, though most astrophysicists believe it started with the Big Bang.
Artemis 1 flies away from the launch pad in epic Orion spacecraft video
The Artemis 1 launch on Nov. 16 cataloged fresh footage of the launch pad down below, receding as NASA's huge Space Launch System rocket flew into space over a dark pad.
geekwire.com
NASA’s Orion capsule circles the moon, capturing views that’ll make you feel giddy
NASA’s Orion capsule rounded the moon today, marking a crucial milestone in a weeks-long Artemis 1 mission that’s preparing the way for sending astronauts to the lunar surface. As the uncrewed spacecraft maneuvered for its outbound powered flyby, it sent back a spectacular set of images that showed...
Failed spacesuit pump aborts planned Russian spacewalk at space station
A scheduled spacewalk outside of the International Space Station was aborted on Friday (Nov. 25), after a problem was discovered with one of the two Russian cosmonauts' spacesuits.
Biggest meteor strikes at Mars discovered by two NASA spacecrafts
We know that there are other planets other than Earth in the universe. A lot of things happen on Earth so we can imagine what would have happened on the other planets where the conditions are not suitable for humans to live.
China reveals the 3 astronauts flying on Shenzhou 15 space station mission
China just unveiled the crew that will launch on its Shenzhou 15 mission on Tuesday (Nov. 29) and spend the next six months in space.
sciencealert.com
SpaceX Is Preparing to Launch The World's First Private Lunar Lander
SpaceX is set Wednesday to launch the first private – and Japanese – lander to the Moon. A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off at 3:39 am (0839 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida, with a backup date on Thursday. Until now, only the United States, Russia,...
msn.com
NASA's Orion shares close up images of the moon's cratered surface
NASA unexpectedly lost communication with Orion early Wednesday morning, leaving ground teams in the dark for 47 minutes, but the capsule beamed back fascinating new images of the moon before going offline,. Communication was lost at 1:09 am ET, and teams worked to resolve the issue with a reconfiguration on...
SpaceX will launch a Japanese moon lander, UAE rover early Wednesday. Here's how to watch.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Japanese lander and UAE rover to the moon early Wednesday (Nov. 30), and you can watch the action live.
scitechdaily.com
Search for Ancient Life: NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Investigates Intriguing Martian Bedrock
Tantalizing opportunities for the six-wheeler’s science team while exploring a sediment-rich location in a Mars delta. NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover has begun exploring a region near the base of Jezero Crater’s ancient river delta that the science team calls “Yori Pass.” They’ve been eager to explore the area for several months after spotting a rock similar to one Perseverance collected samples from in July.
AccuWeather
NASA Orion capsule to reach farthest distance from Earth in lunar orbit
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- NASA's Orion space capsule is set to reach the farthest distance from Earth on Monday and successfully complete the first half of a mission that aims to ultimately return American astronauts to the moon. The spacecraft will travel 270,000 miles from Earth, marking the midpoint of...
