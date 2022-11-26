Read full article on original website
Krispy Kreme is shuttering stores: Will the Illinois locations survive?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Abraham Lincoln statues in Chicago are being defacedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago to issue one time $500 relief payments to eligible residentsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks
Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
10 observations: Bulls turn tables on Markkanen, Jazz
The Chicago Bulls moved to 9-11 on the season with a 114-107 win over the Utah Jazz Monday night. It took weathering an early onslaught from old friend Lauri Markkanen, and flipping a 10-point third quarter deficit, but ultimately, the Bulls bounced back from Saturday's loss to the Thunder, and moved to 2-1 in a critical early-season road swing that began with a win at the Milwaukee Bucks.
Shaquille O'Neal: Charles Barkley Does NOT Owe Klay Thompson an Apology
Shaq needs to see more from Klay and the Golden State Warriors before it's apology time
Former All-Star Celtics Guard Reportedly Set to Sign With Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly made a move Monday morning. Dallas -- who opened the 2022-23 season on fire and with high expectations -- has struggled of late and in an attempt to add some more scoring reportedly inked a deal with four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, according to The ...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls' gritty win over the Utah Jazz
The Chicago Bulls pulled out a close victory against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Spurs Game
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are playing each other for the second consecutive night.
Isiah Thomas opens up about a surprising phone call he received from Karl Malone - "He almost started crying on the phone"
Isiah Thomas shares what happened when he got a surprising call from Karl Malone, who wanted to apologize for an incident that happened 30 years ago between the two legends
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Protecting Russell Westbrook In Zach Collins Fracas
LBJ had Brodie's back last night.
Magic vs. Kyrie Irving's Nets Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic Monday night. Here's what you need to know.
Suns Update Chris Paul's Status for Jazz Matchup
The Utah Jazz face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.
NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date
A Chicago Bulls insider has given an update on when Lonzo Ball might finally return from his devastating injury.
Former Bull Markkanen on Utah: 'I'm smarter now'
The way Lauri Markkanen sees things, success doesn’t typically come without struggle. So while his four seasons with the Chicago Bulls definitely produced some highs, they also featured trying times. And all those experiences, both high and low, helped form who he is today. “I have very good memories...
Bulls' Donovan signed extension before start of season
Billy Donovan is here to stay as head coach of the Chicago Bulls. Before the start of the 2022-23 season, Donovan signed a multiyear contract extension with the team, Bulls PR confirmed Tuesday afternoon (The Athletic first reported the news). Donovan is currently in the third season of the four-year...
Teammates thrilled for Porzingis' career-high
WASHINGTON -- The Wizards were up by 22 points with 5:03 remaining in the fourth quarter when head coach Wes Unseld Jr. had a decision to make. The Timberwolves had called a timeout and out of the huddle Unseld Jr. could have emptied his bench, making the judgment call that the game was safely in hand.
Donovan extension emblematic of bond with Karnišovas
Billy Donovan didn’t know Artūras Karnišovas when he welcomed him and Marc Eversley into his Florida home as the Chicago Bulls’ new management team worked to hire its replacement for Jim Boylen in September 2020. Donovan and Karnišovas had several mutual friends from their shared Big...
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and television listings for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
Chicago Bears leading receiver Darnell Mooney to have season-ending ankle surgery
The Chicago Bears just can’t catch a break with injuries. Chicago was without star quarterback Justin Fields during Sunday’s blowout
Williams gets starry-eyed talking about improved game
The conversation began with a focus on Patrick Williams’ improved 3-point shooting and what happened for it to jump from 35.3 percent on 2.4 attempts per game in October to 50 percent on 3.3 attempts this month. As often happens with a player known on the Chicago Bulls for...
The Team Drafting Victor Wembanyama Will Need A Plan
If you're the team that ends up with Victor Wembanyama, get ready to build a plan quickly.
Hawks change up lines, pair Kane and Toews together
With the Blackhawks on a seven-game winless skid, head coach Luke Richardson changed up his lines for Tuesday's practice, which most notably included Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews playing together for the first time all season. "It’s been done before but I haven’t done it, so let’s try it," Richardson...
https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
