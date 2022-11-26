ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

No. 16 Illinois overpowers Division I newcomer Lindenwood

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOs94_0jNzJlMK00

Skyy Clark and RJ Melendez combined for 36 points on 15-of-20 shooting on Friday as No. 16 Illinois rolled to a 92-59 victory over Lindenwood in Champaign, Ill.

Clark finished 8 of 9 from the field for 19 points, while Melendez was 7 of 11 from the floor in a 17-point effort. Terrence Shannon Jr. chipped in 16 points, while Jayden Epps notched 12 points and three of the Fighting Illini’s 16 steals.

Keenon Cole scored 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Kevin Caldwell Jr. had 10 points to lead Lindenwood (3-5), which is in its first season as a Division I program. The Lions committed 22 turnovers, missed 13 of their 18 3-point attempts and were outrebounded 38-22.

The Illini (5-1) also committed 22 turnovers, but they shot 58.1 percent from the field. Illinois bounced back from its first loss of the season, on Sunday against No. 16 Virginia in Las Vegas.

Melendez (15 points) and Clark (13) outscored Lindenwood by themselves in the first half. As a team, Illinois shot 63.6 percent in the opening period en route to a 49-25 advantage.

The Illini led 12-9 about four minutes into the game before Clark’s layup ignited a 13-4 run that gave the hosts their first double-digit lead. Sencire Harris and Melendez each had four points during the burst, which Epps capped with a 3-pointer to make it 25-13.

Cole scored the next four points, but Illinois answered with a 17-2 run to create significant separation. Clark made two 3-pointers during that uprising, while Melendez added one of his own.

Shannon’s dunk with 2:42 left to play in the half gave the Illini their largest lead to that point, 47-21.

Caldwell scored all 10 of his points in the first half to lead Lindenwood, which had as many turnovers as made baskets in the first half (nine).

Things didn’t get any better for the Lions in the second half.

The Illini opened the session on a 13-2 run, including five points by Shannon and four from Clark.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Illini stay ranked No. 16 in new poll

WCIA — After a crazy week in college basketball, Illinois is the only team in the nation to stay right at its previous spot as they come in this week at No. 16 again. The country does have a new No. 1 in Houston, with Texas and familiar Illini foe Virginia to follow. This week’s […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Daily Digest | 'All good things must come to an end'; Updated Illini bowl projections

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is on its last leg. The annual challenge will end after 24 years, the ACC and ESPN announced on Monday. The non-conference event for men's and women's basketball will be replaced by the new ACC/SEC Challenge next season. The SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which began in 2013, will also end after this season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season

There were a lot of eye-opening moments during the 2022 season for Illinois and its fans. A team that was picked to finish either 5th or 6th in the B1G West overachieved, snagging 8 wins, the most since the 2001 team that played in the Rose Bowl. Head coach Bret...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Bret Bielema is still the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year

It is Nov. 27, 2022, and many Illini football fans can’t believe that their team is not the Big Ten West Champions. If I typed that first sentence four months ago, I would have likely needed a full psychiatric evaluation and a padded room for my own safety. Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament roundup: Prairie Central wins title

GIBSON CITY – Prairie Central won the championship game of the 50th annual Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday. The Hawks won the title game via 63-42 score over Iroquois West. Dylan Bazzell, Camden Palmore and Tyler Curl each scored in double figures for Prairie Central (4-0) with 15,...
GIBSON CITY, IL
illinois.edu

The pseudoscience spreading to police precincts around Illinois

A phenomenon known as 911 phone call analysis is being used by more and more police departments across the country, including in Illinois. It's a pseudoscience that claims that what someone says, how they sound and how they act during a 911 phone call, can determine if they are calling for help, or if they are trying to cover for a crime they have committed.
DECATUR, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL

Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Seven Point of Illinois CEO Calls for Investors in Danville Cannabis Dispensary Project

Above: Seven Point of Illinois CEO Brad Zerman addresses the Danville City Council in late 2021 prior to approval of site plans at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. The countdown is still on to the groundbreaking of the planned Seven Point of Illinois cannabis dispensary at 388 Eastgate Drive in Danville. CEO Brad Zerman says one thing they’re working on now is the chance for area residents who plan to be clients of Seven Point of Illinois’ Danville outlet to invest in the project. Zerman says the money raised, with a goal of $75,000 to $100,000; would be an extremely small percentage of what the whole construction project will cost. But the idea is, get area residents aware and involved in the project, from both Eastern Illinois and Western Indiana.
DANVILLE, IL
chambanamoms.com

Monticello: a Christmas Capital in Central Illinois

There are endless reasons Monticello tops the list for Christmas season fun in Central Illinois. From the Polar Express to lights at Allerton Park and many other happenings, we have everything you want to know about Monticello, Illinois at Christmas. Between the Polar Express, the quaintly decorated downtown, and several...
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

New Mattoon winery to open in May 2023

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A long-expected winery will open in Mattoon in May 2023. Warren James Winery will be located at the 5600 block of Lerna Road in Mattoon. Owners Blake and Cole Pierce said the winery was born out of a love of family and community. “The vision began in 2014 after Blake and I […]
MATTOON, IL
wglt.org

B-N newcomers say they feel welcome. They have ideas to make the community better

Adam Farcus moved to Bloomington-Normal in August. They accepted an art teacher position at Illinois State University. Farcus' timing wasn't great. The hiring surge at Rivian made finding a place to live difficult, especially for someone who wanted their home to double as an art studio. They found a loft apartment in downtown Bloomington, but Farcus has heard how others have had to commute into the Twin Cities because of a housing shortage.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Heavy holiday traffic near Champaign I-57 Exit

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — According to Illinois State Police, there is a high volume of holiday traffic on I-57 southbound and the Market Street Exit near Champaign. Police said crashes and numerous near misses are reported on the interstate. Officers encourage drivers to use a different exit or pay extra attention when driving through this area.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Vermillion Bridge Project stirs controversy

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– At one point, the State Road 163 bridge over Brouilletts Creek in Vermillion County was slated to be replaced. The condition of the bridge, which was built in 1933, had been deteriorating and needed renovations. But recently, it was declared a “select historic bridge,” by state and federal agencies, changing the […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Woman hurt in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Drivers damage equipment while crews respond to Hoopeston fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hoopeston Fire Department said some equipment was damaged by drivers while they were responding to a fire on Sunday morning. The fire occurred at the 1000 block of W. Main St. Crews extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported. The fire department said that while they were extinguishing the […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man shot in Danville on Tuesday

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has released the name of the 38-year-old man who was shot in Danville late Tuesday evening. Jordan Marvin E. Dye of Danville was shot multiple times in his arms and torso. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw several people in dark clothing running east from the area where Dye was shot.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign man recovering after Friday morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A man was seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Friday morning. The shooting happened on Dennison Drive near Prospect Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said their investigation indicated a group of people were gathered there when an argument started. When the argument escalated, there was an exchange of gunfire. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

88K+
Followers
66K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy