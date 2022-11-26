Read full article on original website
WVU looks to bounce back from first loss when they host NC-Central Wednesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU women’s basketball team breezed through four comfortable victories to open up the season with wins over USC-Upstate, Winthrop, Appalachian State and Central Michigan. Facing a significant upgrade in competition Friday afternoon in Cancun, Mexico, the Mountaineers fell to No. 11 North Carolina State 78-40. After defeating CMU on Thursday, West Virginia (4-1) had less than 24 hours to prepare for the Wolfpack.
WVU Sports Hall of Famer Donna Abbott dies at 52
Donna Abbott, one of the best players in West Virginia women’s basketball history, and a recent inductee to the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 52. According to a release from WVU, she passed away Sunday evening in her hometown of Huntington, West Virginia.
WVU Football Transfer Tracker
A full list of which players are leaving the program and who is entering the program via the transfer portal.
West Virginia manhandles Florida, 84-55
West Virginia outplayed Florida for much of the first half Sunday night in the fifth place game of the Phil Knight Legacy at Chiles Center in Portland. It paled in comparison to the way the Mountaineers manhandled the Gators over the final 20 minutes. After taking an eight-point lead into...
Keep Neal Brown
West Virginia University should keep Neal Brown as the head football coach, and that decision should be made quickly. It feels as though Brown has been hanging by a thread. Disappointing defeats and subpar performances in multiple games this year increased the possibility that Brown would be fired after four seasons.
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 14)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the semifinal week of the high school football postseason. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
How 'Locked In' Are WVU Commits Given Uncertainty with Coaching Staff?
Will WVU keep its top recruits throughout the month of December?
How WVU's 2022 Transfers Performed at Their New Schools
QB Jarret Doege ----> Troy. Played in seven games. Completed 44-of-64 pass attempts for 575 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Played in three games. Recorded eight carries for 18 yards. WR Devell Washington ----> Northern Iowa. No stats recorded. WR Sean Ryan ----> Rutgers. Played in twelve games. Recorded...
Orange Bowl Asks Where ‘Country Roads’ Ranks Among Best CFB Traditions
When “Country Roads” starts playing at Milan Puskar Stadium, West Virginia football fans know their team won. But does the scene of Mountaineer Nation singing John Denver’s famous song top other iconic college football traditions as the best in the country?. The Orange Bowl official Twitter account...
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Florida
West Virginia is set to play its final game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Sunday evening in Portland against the Florida Gators. The Mountaineers have had a few guys battling the stomach bug throughout the last few days but managed to bounce back following a 12-point loss to Purdue to defeat Portland State comfortably. There was no shortage of offense as six Mountaineers finished the game in double digits; Tre Mitchell (16), Emmitt Matthews Jr. (14), Kedrian Johnson (12), Seth Wilson (12), Joe Toussaint (11), and Erik Stevenson (11).
BREAKING: Update on AD Situation
West Virginia University is expected to announce their next athletic director sometime in the coming week. The school has conducted a nationwide search, and two names that have continuously come up are Rob Mullens of Oregon and Pat Chun of Washington State. However, it does not appear that either of...
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Should He Stay or Should He Go?
It may not have been the prettiest of all wins, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter how you get to the result as long as it's the one you want. Neal Brown got exactly what he wanted from his team on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater by defeating Oklahoma State 24-19, ending a seven-game losing streak to the Cowboys, and finishing the season the right way.
‘Frosty the Snowman’ songwriter grew up in West Virginia
"Frosty the Snowman" has been a staple of the holidays ever since it was written back in 1950. However, the guy who helped make it had more than his fair share of hits that we listen to to this very day.
Several injured in collision in Mount Clare, West Virginia
Several people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike in Harrison County Monday evening.
Clarksburg women celebrates 100th birthday
A Harrison County woman got to celebrate 100 years of life with multiple birthday parties.
Power outages across portions of the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The early slate of showers and thunderstorms Sunday had enough energy to produce some breezy winds that resulted in power outages across our area. Residents across Tyler and Wetzel county who have First Energy as their electric providers are reporting upwards of 2000 residents without power.
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
112-year-old Lewis County church vandalized again
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An over 100-year-old church in Lewis County was just vandalized and it’s not the first time. “I’m very disappointed that somebody would do something like that, it’s heartbreaking that somebody would go into a church and damage it -- I just don’t understand people like that,” said Lewis County Sheriff David Gosa.
