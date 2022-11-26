Read full article on original website
Man Accused Of Threatening Shooting At Bank In Ellenville
An irate Hudson Valley customer was arrested for allegedly threatening to come back and shoot up the bank. The incident took place in Ulster County on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the M&T Bank located on Route 209 in the village of Ellenville. Ellenville police responded to the bank for a...
Reward: Dog Brazenly Stolen From Front Yard In Saugerties, NY
"It happened in 30 seconds" said Deborah Barry about the theft of her beloved dog on Thanksgiving Day in Saugerties, NY. There's now a reward being offered for their safe return, no questions asked. Taken by a Maroon Pickup Truck. Deborah shared that at roughly 2pm on Thanksgiving Day, her...
Thanksgiving Crash: Vehicle Crashes Into Ulster County House According to Police
A driver was taken to the hospital after police say an early morning motor vehicle crash occurred in Ulster County. Officials say the minivan the person was driving crashed into a house. Emergency workers from several districts and agencies worked together to help assist with the rescue. Minivan Crashes Into...
Schenectady PD find person who took picture of jacket
Detectives with the Schenectady Police Department are looking for the person who took a now-viral picture, showing a jacket thought to belong to missing teenager, Samantha Humphrey.
Arrest in Fishkill Larceny From Motor Vehicle Prompts Investigation of Similar Incidents
A recent arrest in Fishkill for Larceny from a Motor Vehicle has police investigating a similar string of incidents in the area and asking for the public's help with any and all information they might have. Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Larceny From Motor Vehicle, Pawning Items. A 23-year-old man,...
Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened
In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle
Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man charged with driving with ‘at least’ 10 license suspensions
KINGSTON – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Saugerties man for felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle after he was stopped Saturday evening on Flatbush Road in the Town of Ulster for a traffic infraction. Investigation found that Darell Grosvenor, 29, was driving with at...
Name of victim released in deadly Sullivan County crash
Authorities say 30-year-old Angela Theodoseau was driving a 2020 Toyota on Route 17-B, near Bethel Woods, and collided with a dump truck.
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
Search continues for teen reported missing out of Schenectady
Law enforcement was out in Schenectady on Monday as they continued to search for a teenager reported missing.
Police: Dump truck crashes in Sullivan County; 1 dead
A person is dead after an accident involving a dump truck in Sullivan County.
Eyewitness News
Husband, wife in Danbury found dead in apparent murder-suicide
DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A husband and wife in Danbury were found dead from a murder-suicide, police revealed on Tuesday. Danbury police said their preliminary investigation found that one of the two shot the other and then turned the gun on themselves. An autopsy is being performed today to help...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
Juveniles arrested, allegedly steal woman’s car at gunpoint
Two 15-year-old Albany residents and a 16-year-old Menands resident were arrested on Saturday.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston youth charged after school threatened
A 14-year-old youth has been charged by Kingston Police after they investigated threats made against Kingston Secondary School last week. “On Friday, Kingston Police responded to a call in regards to an allegation of a potential threat made towards Kingston Secondary School by an unknown individual via social media,” police said in a news release.
Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Mahopac Strip Mall
A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey.
Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot
Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Black Friday shopper slashed tire over parking dispute at outlet center in Poconos
Police in the Poconos said a Black Friday shopper disgruntled over losing a parking spot tried to get even by slashing a tire. Now, 33-year-old David Jackson of Putnam Valley, New York is facing criminal charges. The tire slashing happened at the Crossings Premium Outlets in the Tannersville section of...
Driver escapes after Thruway rollover in Coxsackie
The driver of a car that flipped on the New York State Thruway in Coxsackie Thursday morning was able to pull themself to safety, according to a press release from Coxsackie Hose Company No. 3.
