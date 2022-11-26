ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle

Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
SAUGERTIES, NY
Eyewitness News

Husband, wife in Danbury found dead in apparent murder-suicide

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A husband and wife in Danbury were found dead from a murder-suicide, police revealed on Tuesday. Danbury police said their preliminary investigation found that one of the two shot the other and then turned the gun on themselves. An autopsy is being performed today to help...
DANBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston youth charged after school threatened

A 14-year-old youth has been charged by Kingston Police after they investigated threats made against Kingston Secondary School last week. “On Friday, Kingston Police responded to a call in regards to an allegation of a potential threat made towards Kingston Secondary School by an unknown individual via social media,” police said in a news release.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Departments Respond To Report Of Smoke At Mahopac Strip Mall

A report of a possible blaze at a Hudson Valley strip mall sent numerous police and fire departments to make sure the building was safe. On Monday, Nov. 28, police and firefighters responded to reports of possible smoke coming from a multi-store strip in Mahopac at 900 South Lake Blvd., according to Mahopac Falls Fire Department spokesman Jack Casey.
MAHOPAC, NY
Hudson Valley Drivers Go Crazy Over ‘Saved’ Parking Spot

Finding a parking spot close to any store this time of year can be a challenge so what do you do when someone does the unthinkable and blocks you from pulling into one?. This was the situation that was witnessed this weekend at a busy Hudson Valley parking lot. On Saturday afternoon cars were circling the lot desperately trying to find a parking spot as shoppers descended upon a popular Dutchess County shopping destination. It's good to know that retail shopping is back, as Hudson Valley bargain hunters stepped away from their computer screens to spend money locally. But with more local commerce comes more headaches for shoppers.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
