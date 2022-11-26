ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Saraland ready for 6A State Championship showdown

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland is making its third trip to the Class 6A State Championship game under Jeff Kelly. The Spartans head coach is hoping this is the year they return home with the blue map. Saraland lost in the 2014 (Clay-Chalkville) and 2018 (Pinson Valley) Class 6A title games. Can a third time […]
SARALAND, AL
WKRG

Tornado Warnings: Severe weather Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are currently tracking a weather system that will bring us a couple rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. There is a chance for severe weather with each of these rounds. ROUND #1. WHEN: Tuesday afternoon into the evening. WHAT: Scattered hit-or-miss individual...
MOBILE, AL
247Sports

South Alabama Adds Local Star to 2023 Class

It was a strong close to the 2022 season for South Alabama as they put the finishing touches on a 10-2 campaign with a 27-20 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday. The following day they began to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class when they gained the commitment of local star Trent Thomas of Cottage Hill Christian School.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

South Alabama defeats Old Dominion 27-20 to cap off 10-win regular season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars returned to Hancock Whitney Stadium to host Old Dominion in the 2022 regular-season finale. Before the game, the Jags honored 17 seniors including wide receiver Jalen Wayne and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. who accepted their Reese’s Senior Bowl invitations Friday evening. The...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Despite rain, crowds gather for Downtown Mobile Iron Bowl Block Party

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Saturday was the Iron Bowl, the highly anticipated matchup between the University of Alabama and Auburn University. And to celebrate the match up, Mobile Parks and Recreation threw the Iron Bowl Block Party. Auburn and Alabama fans alike braved the weather and, despite the strong...
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

Four Great Burger Places in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Michael Edward Hanson

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Michael Edward Hanson, who Marshals said could be in the Lott Road, Wilmer area. Michael Edward Hanson is wanted by the […]
WILMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 Playground Project revealed

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has teamed up with local community partners to build Project Playground in the Toulminville area and today was the first reveal. The playground is being built at 551 Summerville Street next to the YMCA. The goal is to give kids in the area safe space...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Safety concerns amidst nightclub shooting Saturday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened at Paparazzi Lounge Mob off Dauphin Street Saturday morning. Mobile Chief of Police Paul Prine was able to confirm one of the victims was shot in the neck, leaving her in critical condition. News 5 contacted the alleged mother of the shooting […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report

Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
SEMMES, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Andrews Institute Welcomes Steven Seeker, M.D., to Its Team of Experts

Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is pleased to welcome orthopaedic surgeon Steven Seeker, M.D., to its team of experts. Dr. Seeker is fellowship-trained in arthroscopy and sports medicine. His clinical interests include sports injuries, hand surgery, knee replacement surgery, rotator cuff repairs, ligament reconstruction and other arthroscopic joint surgeries of the shoulder and knee.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pathway Church holds ‘Buy a Tree, Change a Life Event’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With inflation making holiday spending more difficult this year, Pathway Church’s three locations are stepping in, making sure families have a Merry Chirstmas. The church is teaming up with the non-profit organization, Buy a Tree, Change a Life for the seventh year in a row. When people buy trees from the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Pink wave in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
CITRONELLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy