Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Related
Saraland ready for 6A State Championship showdown
SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland is making its third trip to the Class 6A State Championship game under Jeff Kelly. The Spartans head coach is hoping this is the year they return home with the blue map. Saraland lost in the 2014 (Clay-Chalkville) and 2018 (Pinson Valley) Class 6A title games. Can a third time […]
WKRG
Tornado Warnings: Severe weather Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – We are currently tracking a weather system that will bring us a couple rounds of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. There is a chance for severe weather with each of these rounds. ROUND #1. WHEN: Tuesday afternoon into the evening. WHAT: Scattered hit-or-miss individual...
South Alabama Adds Local Star to 2023 Class
It was a strong close to the 2022 season for South Alabama as they put the finishing touches on a 10-2 campaign with a 27-20 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday. The following day they began to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class when they gained the commitment of local star Trent Thomas of Cottage Hill Christian School.
WALA-TV FOX10
South Alabama defeats Old Dominion 27-20 to cap off 10-win regular season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Alabama Jaguars returned to Hancock Whitney Stadium to host Old Dominion in the 2022 regular-season finale. Before the game, the Jags honored 17 seniors including wide receiver Jalen Wayne and cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. who accepted their Reese’s Senior Bowl invitations Friday evening. The...
Alabama woman hits $1 million slot machine jackpot at Biloxi’s Beau Rivage casino
A player has hit a jackpot for more than $1 million, the first time in about four years at a South Mississippi casino. This was the second jackpot at the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino in Biloxi in less than two weeks. The latest and largest win came Sunday evening,...
utv44.com
Despite rain, crowds gather for Downtown Mobile Iron Bowl Block Party
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Saturday was the Iron Bowl, the highly anticipated matchup between the University of Alabama and Auburn University. And to celebrate the match up, Mobile Parks and Recreation threw the Iron Bowl Block Party. Auburn and Alabama fans alike braved the weather and, despite the strong...
Four Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by RAPHAEL MAKSIAN on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Fugitive of the Week: Michael Edward Hanson
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Michael Edward Hanson, who Marshals said could be in the Lott Road, Wilmer area. Michael Edward Hanson is wanted by the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 Playground Project revealed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 has teamed up with local community partners to build Project Playground in the Toulminville area and today was the first reveal. The playground is being built at 551 Summerville Street next to the YMCA. The goal is to give kids in the area safe space...
Safety concerns amidst nightclub shooting Saturday morning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened at Paparazzi Lounge Mob off Dauphin Street Saturday morning. Mobile Chief of Police Paul Prine was able to confirm one of the victims was shot in the neck, leaving her in critical condition. News 5 contacted the alleged mother of the shooting […]
Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report
Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
thepulsepensacola.com
Andrews Institute Welcomes Steven Seeker, M.D., to Its Team of Experts
Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is pleased to welcome orthopaedic surgeon Steven Seeker, M.D., to its team of experts. Dr. Seeker is fellowship-trained in arthroscopy and sports medicine. His clinical interests include sports injuries, hand surgery, knee replacement surgery, rotator cuff repairs, ligament reconstruction and other arthroscopic joint surgeries of the shoulder and knee.
Pathway Church holds ‘Buy a Tree, Change a Life Event’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With inflation making holiday spending more difficult this year, Pathway Church’s three locations are stepping in, making sure families have a Merry Chirstmas. The church is teaming up with the non-profit organization, Buy a Tree, Change a Life for the seventh year in a row. When people buy trees from the […]
Find thrift stores in and near Mobile for your holiday shopping
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe you’re looking for vintage and unique gifts this holiday season, or maybe you’re just looking to save a little money on your shopping. Either way, thrift stores can be a great shopping choice for budgets large and small. That’s why we’re looking at thrift stores in and around Mobile, to […]
WEAR
Troopers: Escambia County woman dead following crash in Alabama
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. -- An Escambia County woman is dead following a crash in Mobile County Alabama Friday afternoon. According to officials, the single car crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 45, about 5 miles south of Citronelle. Investigators say they determined a Ford Taurus left the roadway and...
Mobile Police respond to several thefts and burglaries over Thanksgiving holiday
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police were kept busy this Thanksgiving holiday. In total, officers responded to three burglaries and five theft of properties. What’s the difference? Alabama law classifies burglary as someone who remains illegally in a place with intent to commit a crime. Theft of property is classified as taking something without the […]
utv44.com
Pink wave in Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This month voters elected Kati Britt to be the first woman to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate. "I am the only Republican female with school aged children in the Senate. Y'all these are all kinds of firsts," said Britt in her victory speech election night.
utv44.com
Mobile Police: Teen arrested for terrorist threat against BC Rain High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers responded to 3125 Dauphin Island Parkway, Ben C. Rain High School, in reference to a student originating threats via social media involving Ben C. Rain High School. During the investigation officers...
Fire destroys home in Citronelle: Citronelle Fire Department
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fire destroys a family home in Citronelle over the weekend. According to a Facebook post, Citronelle Firefighters were dispatched to a home on A J Mason Road for a fire Friday night at about 6:30. When they arrived crews found a single-story family home with a roof and wall collapsing. The […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Schools fear fentanyl could find its way onto campuses through vape pens
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Concerns over the number of students vaping has prompted an urgent warning to parents from Baldwin County Schools. This comes on the heels of a similar warning last month from Daphne Police. THC and synthetic marijuana in vape pens is already a problem and now there are concerns fentanyl may be next.
Comments / 0